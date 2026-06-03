Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin Returns to Forbes Iconoclast Summit for Third Consecutive Year as Advisory Board Member and Co-Host of Family Office Breakfast

The Fifth Annual Summit Will Convene Many of the World's Most Influential Investors, Entrepreneurs, Family Office Leaders, and Business Executives to Discuss the Forces Shaping the Global Economy

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, Founder and CEO of House of Vanderbilt, the first official family office of the Vanderbilt family, will return to the Forbes Iconoclast Summit for the third consecutive year as a member of the Forbes Iconoclast Advisory Board and co-host of the Family Office Breakfast alongside Jonathan Zaback, Co-Founder of Impact Partners, a strategic communications and reputation advisory firm trusted by family offices, investment firms, and visionary founders.

Vanderbilt Costin's continued role on the Advisory Board reflects her growing influence at the intersection of family legacy, entrepreneurship, culture, and innovation. Widely regarded as one of the premier gatherings of investors, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and cultural icons, the Forbes Iconoclast Summit serves as a forum for the ideas, relationships, and opportunities shaping the future of the global economy.

As a seventh-generation descendant of shipping and railroad magnate Cornelius Vanderbilt, Vanderbilt Costin has successfully bridged one of America's most storied business legacies with a modern portfolio spanning music, technology, fashion, and entrepreneurship.

A Billboard-charting recording artist with multiple Top 5 hits, Vanderbilt Costin founded her own label, C&R Productions, and recently signed with William Morris Endeavor. Beyond music, she is the founder of SohoMuse, a member-driven professional network for the global creative community, and House of Vanderbilt, the first official family office of the Vanderbilt family.

"It is a privilege to return to the Forbes Iconoclast Summit for a third consecutive year, both as a member of the Iconoclast Advisory Board and as co-host of the Family Office Breakfast," said Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin. "The Summit convenes some of the world's most influential thinkers, builders, investors, and entrepreneurs. I am grateful for the opportunity to help foster meaningful dialogue and connect with leaders who are shaping the future of business, innovation, and global impact."

As a member of the Forbes Iconoclast Summit Advisory Board, Vanderbilt Costin joins an extraordinary roster of global leaders helping shape one of the world's most influential gatherings of innovators, investors, entrepreneurs, and changemakers. This year's Summit will feature renowned figures including Sir David Beckham, President and Co-Owner of Inter Miami CF and Co-Owner of Salford City F.C.; Ray Dalio, Founder of Bridgewater Associates; Mellody Hobson, Co-CEO of Ariel Investments; Brian Moynihan, Chair and CEO of Bank of America; Harvey Schwartz, CEO of Carlyle; Alex Clavel, CEO of the SoftBank Vision Funds; Olivia Walton, Founder and CEO of Ingeborg Investments; and Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of JPMorganChase Asset & Wealth Management.

The Forbes Iconoclast Summit has become one of the most influential convenings of leaders across business, finance, technology, sports, philanthropy, and culture, providing a unique platform for exploring the ideas, opportunities, and challenges shaping the future of the global economy.

About House of Vanderbilt: House of Vanderbilt is a private family office built on the legacy of Cornelius Vanderbilt, who forged one of America's greatest fortunes through a 19th-century transportation empire of steamboats and railroads. The organization spans a range of activities including property management, brand partnerships, philanthropy, and an entrepreneurship program, with a presence across events and collaborative ventures. For more information, visit: https://www.houseofvanderbilt.com/

SOURCE House of Vanderbilt