House of Vanderbilt Appoints Impact Partners Co-Founders Jonathan Zaback and Jay Kolbe to Its Advisory Board

The move expands House of Vanderbilt's strategic reach across global communications, reputation leadership, and the family office ecosystem

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Vanderbilt, the first official family office of the Vanderbilt family, founded by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, a seventh-generation descendant of American railroad and shipping tycoon Cornelius Vanderbilt, today announced the advisory board appointment of Jonathan Zaback and Jay Kolbe, co-founders and senior managing partners of Impact Partners, a growth-focused strategic communications and public relations firm advising family offices, funds, and founders.

These appointments underscore House of Vanderbilt's evolution into a platform that bridges multi-generational legacy with next-generation influence. They reflect Jonathan and Jay's status as trusted insiders with a unique, horizontal perspective on how capital drives businesses growth and innovation. Together, they bring a deep expertise in cultivating third-party validation to build and enhance brand value, while mindfully balancing growth and purpose within the global family office community.

Under Zaback and Kolbe's leadership, Impact Partners pioneered a new strategic communications model for the family office sector. The firm helps historically private families step out of the shadows to strategically and intentionally engage in high-value conversations, while in turn protecting their reputation and long-term legacy.

"Jonathan and Jay bring a powerful mix of communications intelligence, strategic perspective, and relationship depth," said Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, Founder of House of Vanderbilt. "Their work with leading family offices, global investors across VC, PE, and other fund strategies, and influential founders has helped define how reputation, legacy, and capital intersect. As we continue expanding House of Vanderbilt as both a family office and a global platform, their counsel will be critical in shaping our long-term vision, value creation, and impact."

"It's an honor to join the advisory board of House of Vanderbilt, a responsibility I take very seriously," said Zaback. "What Consuelo is building reflects a disciplined approach to stewardship—respecting legacy while intentionally shaping relevance, influence, and impact for a global, next-generation audience. I'm also deeply proud that Impact Partners—having earned trusted, insider standing within the family office community—has been selected to represent the first official family office of the Vanderbilt family as a client, and that I have the opportunity to contribute to the platform as a member of its advisory board. This work is meaningful to me both personally and professionally."

"House of Vanderbilt represents a powerful convergence of heritage (brand), philanthropy, and next-generation leadership," said Kolbe. "While family offices have historically relied on discretion and relationships to exercise their business interests, that model is evolving. Increasingly leading families are adopting intentional, brand-forward strategies to enhance the credibility and the value of their engagements; similar to those used by Fortune 500 companies, startups, and venture capital firms. A clear and authentic brand can amplify philanthropy, unlock partnerships, and attract high-quality investment opportunities, all while serving as a values-based north star for recruiting top-talent and purposeful founders. Consuelo is uniquely positioned to lead this shift, and I'm honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the global expansion of her platform."

Since its founding, House of Vanderbilt has built a differentiated brand and platform focused on legacy stewardship, philanthropic engagement, luxury partnerships, and cross-generational strategic initiatives. The addition of Zaback and Kolbe strengthens the organization's ability to deploy strategic communications to help grow its brand reputation and market leadership, in order to access the global network of family offices, founders, and capital allocators.

About Impact Partners

Impact Partners is a strategic communications, public relations, and reputation advisory firm serving family offices, ultra-high-net-worth individuals, VC and PE funds, and the founders they invest in. The firm develops and elevates the reputations of its clients while leveraging a global ecosystem of relationships to unlock growth opportunities. For more information, visit www.impactpartners.llc.

About House of Vanderbilt

House of Vanderbilt is a modern family office and global platform founded by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, dedicated to legacy preservation, philanthropic impact, purpose-driven partnerships, and multi-generational influence. Rooted in one of America's most historic lineages, the platform connects heritage with innovation across industries and continents. For more information, visit www.houseofvanderbilt.com .

