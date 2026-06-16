Consult Vito Introduces New Accounting Firm Marketing Resource Hub

LAKE ORION, Mich., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consult Vito has released a new Accounting Firm Visibility Framework page, offering accountants a structured approach to improving their digital presence and attracting better fit clients.

The new hub includes several accounting specific sections:

Vito Curcuru, Marketing Consultant and Strategist

A Practical Guide to Accounting Firm Marketing

Building Visibility That Converts

How Accounting Firms Can Increase Their Online Visibility

Two new accounting focused blog posts (SEO + Marketing Strategy)

"These resources help accountants communicate their value more clearly and build trust earlier in the client journey," said Curcuru.

Readers can explore the new accounting marketing hub at https://consultvito.com/accounting-marketing

To learn more about Consult Vito and its marketing services, visit https://consultvito.com/

About Consult Vito

Consult Vito is a marketing consultancy founded by Vito Curcuru, a marketing strategist with over 31 years of experience. Curcuru has served clients for more than 10 years, helping professional service firms strengthen their online presence and communicate their expertise with clarity. He holds a BA in Communication from the University of Michigan and a Master of Communication Management from the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

CONTACT: Vito Curcuru, [email protected]

SOURCE Consult Vito