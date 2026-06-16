Consult Vito Releases New Law Firm Marketing Resource Hub

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Consult Vito

Jun 16, 2026, 11:04 ET

LAKE ORION, Mich., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consult Vito has launched a comprehensive Law Firm Visibility Framework page designed to help attorneys strengthen authority, build trust, and improve client acquisition through clearer, more consistent marketing.

The new hub includes several structured sections tailored to the legal industry:

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Vito Curcuru, Marketing Consultant and Strategist
Vito Curcuru, Marketing Consultant and Strategist

  • A Practical Guide to Law Firm Marketing
  • Building Visibility That Converts
  • How Law Firms Can Increase Their Online Visibility
  • Two new law specific blog posts (SEO + Marketing Strategy)

"These resources give law firms a practical roadmap for improving visibility and communicating expertise in a competitive market," said Curcuru.

Readers can explore the new law firm marketing hub at https://consultvito.com/law-firm-marketing

To learn more about Consult Vito and its marketing services, visit https://consultvito.com/

About Consult Vito

Consult Vito is a marketing consultancy founded by Vito Curcuru, a marketing strategist with over 31 years of experience. Curcuru has served clients for more than 10 years, helping professional service firms strengthen their online presence and communicate their expertise with clarity. He holds a BA in Communication from the University of Michigan and a Master of Communication Management from the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

Media Contact:
Vito Curcuru, [email protected]

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