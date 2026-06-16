Consult Vito Launches Expanded Website Featuring New Industry Hubs and Marketing Blog

LAKE ORION, Mich., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consult Vito, founded by marketing strategist Vito Curcuru, has launched a redesigned website featuring new industry specific marketing resources and an expanded blog for professional service firms. The updated site now includes dedicated hub pages for law firms, accounting firms, and management consulting firms, each offering practical guidance to help these industries strengthen their visibility and attract better clients.

Each industry hub includes multiple new sections:

A Practical Guide to Industry Marketing

Building Visibility That Converts

How Firms in That Industry Can Increase Their Online Visibility

Two new blog articles per industry (SEO + Marketing Strategy)

The expanded blog now provides ongoing insights for law firms, accountants, consultants, and general marketing audiences.

"These new resources give professional service firms a clear starting point for improving their visibility and communicating their value," said Curcuru.

To see the three new industry hubs for law firms, accounting firms, and consulting firms, visit https://consultvito.com/

Readers can explore the newly expanded marketing blog at https://consultvito.com/blog

About Consult Vito

Consult Vito is a marketing consultancy founded by Vito Curcuru, a marketing strategist with over 31 years of experience. Curcuru has served clients for more than 10 years, helping professional service firms strengthen their online presence and communicate their expertise with clarity. He holds a BA in Communication from the University of Michigan and a Master of Communication Management from the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

CONTACT: Vito Curcuru, [email protected]

SOURCE Consult Vito