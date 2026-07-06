CASE Statement: Reject Calls for Tariffs on Beef Imports, Increase Low-Dollar Beef Imports to Lower Consumer Costs

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Action for a Strong Economy (CASE) urges the Trump administration to reject demands for tariffs on beef imports as the USTR Section 301 Investigation panel hearing on Brazil gets underway today.

"Imposing tariffs on lean beef imports would be irrational and self-defeating," said CASE chairman Gerard Scimeca. "These tariffs would be nothing short of a 'burger tax' placed directly on the American consumer months before they head to the polls to decide whether Republicans will be able to continue delivering on President Trump's agenda."

CASE filed a USTR submission, available here, emphasizing the need for tariff-free lean beef from South America to deliver price relief for Americans and criticizing U.S. cattlemen's efforts to pad their own pocketbooks at consumers' expense.

USTR's decision to exempt beef from the proposed Section 301 tariff measures reflects a sound understanding of the U.S. beef market. Ground beef prices are at the highest level ever, and consumer demand far outstrips domestic supply capacity. To advance President Trump's America First trade agenda, USTR must facilitate imports of low-dollar, lean beef to support consumers nationwide.

Sadly, misinformed groups like R-CALF have spread economic misinformation as they push for expanded beef import tariffs. Lean-beef imports from South America keep affordable protein in the grocery stores while protecting U.S. ranchers' premium, profitable markets, especially those overseas.

R-CALF and other cattle groups should join CASE in supporting a common sense approach to America's beef crisis.

Support Imports of Lean Beef. By prioritizing imports from trading partners in South America – like Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay – USTR will ensure a steady stream of affordable beef makes its way across our borders at a time when additional supply is needed to ease price pressures. Unlike prime and choice cuts imported from Australia, these South American imports will complement rather than compete with U.S. ranchers' profitable prime and choice cuts, ensuring America's Black Angus beef is positioned for global market success.



Increase Targeted Support for U.S. Ranchers. These efforts are already underway by President Trump's administration, including through USDA's October 2025 plan to fortify the beef industry. These efforts will help rebuild domestic capacity and bolster a thriving U.S. beef market for years to come, remedying years of bad policies put in place by the Biden administration.



Block Brazil's Bad Actors from Quota Access. 'Meat Mafia' actors – JBS and Marfrig – are already under investigation by the DOJ for corruption and anticompetitive conduct. Bad actors like these should not benefit from tariff-free market access. Accordingly, USTR should condition in-quota access on transparent behavior: compete fairly or lose market access.

To deliver America First beef imports, USTR must protect American consumers by exempting Brazilian beef from Section 301 tariffs. The cattlemen and their lobby groups like R-CALF who argue otherwise are just protecting their own wallets, not American consumers.

CASE's submission builds on the fact sheet released in May, President Trump's Bold Move to Save the U.S. Beef Market.

CASE's full USTR submission can be read here.

Consumer Action for a Strong Economy (CASE) is a consumer advocacy organization committed to policies that lower costs and strengthen economic opportunity for American families.

SOURCE Consumer Action for a Strong Economy (CASE)