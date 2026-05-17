MANASSAS, Va., May 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pureance, the official manufacturer of Pureance Hydralift, is issuing a formal 2026 consumer alert in response to a rise in unauthorized affiliates and counterfeit product listings appearing across the internet. Authentic Pureance Hydralift is a premium skincare formula that is safe, tested, and manufactured to strict quality standards – but fake or misrepresented versions sold through unverified channels are not, and consumers deserve to know the difference.

Addressing Pureance Hydralift Complaints and Misleading Reviews

Recent Pureance Hydralift complaints investigated by our team have been traced back to counterfeit products purchased through unverified third-party websites and misleading affiliate "review" articles.

These rogue affiliates commonly use clickbait titles – phrases like "scam alert," "pros and cons," or "does it really work?" – designed to appear helpful while quietly steering consumers toward unsecured purchase links that have no connection to Pureance. The complaints of this nature are not a reflection of our product. They are the predictable result of consumers receiving something we did not make, under the impression that they did.

How to Ensure You Buy Authentic Pureance

Staying safe is straightforward, but it requires purchasing through the right channel. Here is what we advise:

Purchase only from the official Pureance website. Authentic Pureance Hydralift is available exclusively at https://www.pureance.com/product/hydralift-volumizing-shampoo . This is the only source we authorize, verify, and stand behind.

Authentic Pureance Hydralift is available exclusively at . This is the only source we authorize, verify, and stand behind. Avoid third-party marketplaces and heavily discounted coupon sites. If the pricing seems too good to be true, it almost certainly is.

If the pricing seems too good to be true, it almost certainly is. Our 365-day money-back guarantee applies only to official purchases. Orders placed outside the official website are not covered, regardless of what a third-party seller may claim.

The Official Pureance Guarantee

Pureance stands fully behind every product that leaves our facilities. Authentic Pureance Hydralift is manufactured in strictly regulated facilities and undergoes rigorous quality testing to ensure it safely supports skin hydration and performs as described. Customers who purchase through the official website are covered by our 365-day money-back guarantee – no complicated process, no fine print.

About Pureance

Pureance is a leading US-based wellness and skincare brand dedicated to consumer safety, transparency, and high-quality formulations. Every product in the Pureance line is developed with carefully selected, certified ingredients and held to strict manufacturing standards. It's a standard we hold ourselves to with every formulation, and one we believe every consumer deserves.

Contact:

Pureance

[email protected]

(800) 595-0735

10199 Dean Drive

Manassas, VA 20110

USA

SOURCE Pureance