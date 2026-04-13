Pureance Launches New Hair Care Collection for Damaged Hair

MANASSAS, Va., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pureance, a science-driven haircare brand, today announced the launch of its new targeted haircare collection designed for damaged hair. The new line is formulated with Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein to address structural protein loss at the level of the hair cortex, offering an alternative to traditional silicone-based products.

Why Superficial Hydration Isn't Enough

Damaged hair isn't a surface problem – it's a structural one. Heat styling, chemical processing, and environmental stressors progressively degrade the hair's internal keratin architecture, breaking down the disulfide bonds responsible for tensile strength and elasticity. What's left is a lifted cuticle, an exposed cortex, and hair that's structurally compromised at the molecular level.

Most products respond to this with silicones and waxes – ingredients that coat the hair shaft to create the appearance of smoothness and shine. The limitation:

They don't penetrate the cuticle. Surface-level ingredients cannot reach the cortex where structural damage occurs.

Surface-level ingredients cannot reach the cortex where structural damage occurs. They don't rebuild protein bonds. Coating damaged hair doesn't restore the keratin matrix – it conceals its deterioration.

Coating damaged hair doesn't restore the keratin matrix – it conceals its deterioration. They could compound the problem. Long-term buildup from heavy silicones may weigh the hair down, reduce moisture exchange, and accelerate breakage over time.

The Power of Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein

Hydrolysis reduces wheat protein molecules to a low molecular weight – small enough to pass through the raised hair cuticle and reach the cortex directly. The result is not a surface coating but a measurable improvement in tensile strength, elasticity, and moisture retention – qualities that define genuinely repaired hair rather than hair that merely appears repaired.

Advanced Hair Products for Damaged Hair

The Pureance damaged hair collection brings this molecular approach to a full haircare regimen – including restorative shampoos, deep-penetrating masks, and leave-in treatments formulated to deliver Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein at each stage of the routine. For those beginning with a targeted cleansing step, the brand's protein shampoo offers an entry point into structural repair without disrupting the scalp's natural balance.

Explore the full collection at Pureance today. Pureance creates premium, science-backed haircare formulations to help people achieve visibly stronger, healthier hair – naturally.

Pureance

[email protected]

(800) 595-0735

10199 Dean Drive, Manassas, VA 20110, USA.

SOURCE Pureance