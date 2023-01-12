Consumer drones market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global consumer drones market size is estimated to grow by USD 5,362.6 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.76% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Global consumer drones market - Five forces

The global consumer drones market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Consumer Drones Market 2023-2027

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global consumer drones market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global consumer drones market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on products (multirotor, fixed wing, and single rotor) and distribution channels (offline and online).

The multirotor segment will grow at a high rate during the forecast period. Multirotor drones are popular among hobbyists and professionals. Some of the applications of these drones are aerial photography, video surveillance, and surveying. Multirotor drones can send small cameras in the air for a relatively short period of time, and the user has control over positioning and framing. They are also easy to manufacture and economical to fly. The growth of the multi-rotor drone segment is driven by factors such as rising demand from consumers and civic applications.

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global consumer drone market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global consumer drone market.

North America is estimated to account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region is the largest operator of drones globally. The US, Canada , and Mexico are the key leading countries in the market. The military, defense, and commercial segments are contributing to market growth in the US. In addition, many vendors are launching drones with advanced technologies, which will drive the market during the forecast period, Download a sample report

Global consumer drones market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing number of acquisitions and partnerships is driving the market growth.

is driving the market growth. Due to intense competition, vendors are entering into strategic partnerships and acquisitions with market players such as software vendors, technology vendors, hardware vendors, product designers, and platform vendors.

Strategic alliances and acquisitions help vendors develop improved products, expand geographic reach, and gain technical expertise.

Such strategic partnerships and acquisitions between suppliers will have a positive impact on the growth of the global drone market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Virtual reality experience through drones is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. The use of virtual reality applications is increasing on digital platforms to provide interactive and immersive experiences.

The use of products such as Google Cardboard and Oculus Rift during the forecast period will provide vendors an opportunity to tap into the market potential.

This, in turn, will strengthen the market significantly during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Limitations associated with consumer camera drones are challenging the market growth. For example, an intruder can shoot down, capture, and disable the drone

are challenging the market growth. For example, an intruder can shoot down, capture, and disable the drone Moreover, the high cost of consumer camera drones makes the purchase highly expensive.

In addition, government permits and logistics may be expensive or time-consuming, depending upon the set guidelines.

Thus, the limitations associated with these products will hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this consumer drones market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the consumer drones market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the consumer drones market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the consumer drones market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of consumer drones market vendors

Related Reports:

The consumer robotics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.89% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 23,439.8 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (domestic task, education, healthcare, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The drone identification systems market size is expected to increase by USD 29.33 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.72%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (military and commercial) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Consumer Drones Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,362.6 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.89 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, France, UK, and Switzerland Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AeroVironment Inc., Autel Robotics Co. Ltd., Eachine, EHang Holdings Ltd., GoPro Inc., Guangdong Aircraft Industrial Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Walkera Technology Co. Ltd., Horizon Hobby LLC, Jianjian Technology Co. Ltd., Parrot Drones SAS, PrecisionHawk Inc., Shenzhen Hubsan Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Zero UAV Tech. Co. Ltd., Skydio Inc., Skytech Drone sp zoo, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Yuneec International Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

