Consumer Edge Launches Research Signal, Bringing Spend-Driven Estimates and Insights to Investors

Investment Firms Gain Accurate Revenue Estimates and Fundamental Growth Drivers for Public Consumer Companies, Based on Robust Spending Data and Proprietary Modeling

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Edge, the leading provider of global consumer data-driven insights, launched Research Signal, a new offering that gives investment firms transaction-based revenue forecasts on publicly traded consumer companies.

"Generating a transaction-based earnings view has historically required either a dedicated data science team or a patchwork of providers – Research Signal changes that," said Bill Pecoriello, CEO, Consumer Edge. "It packages our proprietary signal with an analyst forecast, back tested track record and ticker-specific context into an accurate, easy to digest report. Whether a firm is positioning ahead of earnings, validating management commentary or monitoring competitive dynamics, Research Signal delivers precise, timely consumer spending trends for investors focused on the consumer sector."

Key capabilities of Research Signal include:

Analyst forecasts : Each report includes a Consumer Edge analyst revenue forecast alongside Wall Street consensus, with a back test covering over eight quarters, giving clients a transparent, verifiable measure of how well the signal has tracked actual results.

: Each report includes a Consumer Edge analyst revenue forecast alongside Wall Street consensus, with a back test covering over eight quarters, giving clients a transparent, verifiable measure of how well the signal has tracked actual results. Comprehensive trends and competitive analyses: Each report covers monthly transaction trends, average ticket movement and sales mix across channels, geographies, income levels and age groups. It also provides insight into competitive share shifts, retention trends and cross-shopping dynamics.

Each report covers monthly transaction trends, average ticket movement and sales mix across channels, geographies, income levels and age groups. It also provides insight into competitive share shifts, retention trends and cross-shopping dynamics. Single report consolidation: Research Signal brings together forecasts, trend drivers, competitive dynamics and data considerations all in one report, eliminating the need to pull from multiple providers or build internal aggregation workflows.

Research Signal brings together forecasts, trend drivers, competitive dynamics and data considerations all in one report, eliminating the need to pull from multiple providers or build internal aggregation workflows. Ticker-specific risks and considerations: A dedicated section in each report translates Consumer Edge's panel nuances into what is most relevant for a specific name, so clients can understand how the data applies without having to learn the underlying dataset.

To learn more or schedule a demo, contact Consumer Edge here.

About Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge is a leading data and insights-as-a-service (IaaS) company specializing in the global consumer, B2B, and healthcare economies. Founded in 2009 by CEO Bill Pecoriello, Consumer Edge delivers real-time, transaction-based intelligence enriched by deep industry expertise. Its solutions equip corporate and investment leaders with best-in-class tools for faster, more confident strategic decision-making, offering granular insights and performance comparisons across products, brands, sub-industries, and industries. Consumer Edge's unique capabilities turn complex data into clear, actionable insights that help clients eliminate uncertainty, benchmark performance, and make high-impact decisions.

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SOURCE Consumer Edge