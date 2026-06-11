Consumer Edge Launches Taurus, Expanding Healthcare Intelligence Coverage with Hospital Purchase Data

New Dataset Provides Hospital Purchasing Activity at the Brand and Model Level

Consumer Edge Offers Hospital Purchase and Claims Data In One Platform

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Edge, the leading provider of global consumer and healthcare data-driven insights, launched Taurus, a new dataset that tracks hospital procurement of medical devices and related equipment at the brand and model level. Covering approximately $75 billion in annual purchasing spend across roughly 4,500 U.S. healthcare facilities, including hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, medical groups and clinics, Taurus provides healthcare investors with direct visibility into hospital purchasing activity, including what is being bought and at what volumes.

"Until now, there has been no single source combining both hospital purchase and claims data, creating a significant blind spot for investors seeking to understand the performance of med-tech companies. Taurus closes that gap," said Bill Pecoriello, CEO, Consumer Edge. "Combined with our healthcare medical claims and pharmacy claims data, it provides investors with an unprecedented view of healthcare demand and utilization, delivering a level of insight and conviction that was previously unattainable."

Consumer Edge clients now have healthcare claims data and hospital purchase data within a single platform. Paired with Phoenix (pharmacy claims) and Hydrus (medical claims), Taurus delivers a continuous view of the med-tech space – from device purchasing to procedure utilization – and how that activity ultimately shows up in manufacturer revenue.

Key capabilities of Taurus include:

Manufacturer- and brand-level share analysis: Track competitive movement within med-tech categories at the manufacturer, brand and model level, showing which companies are gaining traction (or losing ground) and which product generations are driving adoption.

Track competitive movement within med-tech categories at the manufacturer, brand and model level, showing which companies are gaining traction (or losing ground) and which product generations are driving adoption. Quarterly earnings back-testing: Pre-built performance analytics in Dash allow users to compare Taurus purchase trends directly against company-reported revenue, validating historical signal strength and sharpening earnings views before results are announced.

Pre-built performance analytics in Dash allow users to compare Taurus purchase trends directly against company-reported revenue, validating historical signal strength and sharpening earnings views before results are announced. Product adoption tracking: As new devices enter the market, Taurus measures how quickly they are being adopted – broken out by region, facility tier and facility type – giving an early read on commercial ramp.

As new devices enter the market, Taurus measures how quickly they are being adopted – broken out by region, facility tier and facility type – giving an early read on commercial ramp. Site-of-care analysis: Purchase volumes can be segmented by facility type, bed size and region, enabling investors to follow the shift in where care is being delivered – from large academic medical centers toward ambulatory surgery centers and outpatient settings.

Purchase volumes can be segmented by facility type, bed size and region, enabling investors to follow the shift in where care is being delivered – from large academic medical centers toward ambulatory surgery centers and outpatient settings. Best-in-class normalization and backfill adjustment: Consumer Edge's proprietary methodology accounts for facility network changes and invoice submission lag, isolating true shifts in purchasing volume and ensuring accurate signals.

To learn more or schedule a demo, contact Consumer Edge here.

About Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge is a leading data and insights-as-a-service (IaaS) company specializing in the global consumer, B2B, and healthcare economies. Founded in 2009 by CEO Bill Pecoriello, Consumer Edge delivers real-time, transaction-based intelligence enriched by deep industry expertise. Its solutions equip corporate and investment leaders with best-in-class tools for faster, more confident strategic decision-making, offering granular insights and performance comparisons across products, brands, sub-industries, and industries. Consumer Edge's unique capabilities turn complex data into clear, actionable insights that help clients eliminate uncertainty, benchmark performance, and make high-impact decisions.

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SOURCE Consumer Edge