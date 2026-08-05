Consumer Safety Alert: CPSC Warns Consumers About Fake and Counterfeit Squishy Toys; Reiterates Warning About Serious Burn Hazards

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers about fake and counterfeit squishy toys that may pose serious risks to children. CPSC is also reiterating its warning about serious burn hazards associated with a viral social media trend encouraging children and teens to microwave squishy toys.

Squishy toys — including popular animal, food, and character-shaped squeeze toys — are widely sold through online marketplaces, social media, discount stores, and other retailers. CPSC is aware of fake and counterfeit versions that do not comply with federal safety requirements for children's toys, including requirements addressing water beads, small parts, lead, phthalates, and other hazardous substances.

Videos shared online may depict the toys expanding, changing texture, or bursting when heated. These demonstrations are dangerous and should never be attempted or imitated.

Some squishy toys contain water beads or other gels, liquids, powders, or sand. If the outer covering tears or bursts, children may be exposed to the contents. Water beads can expand after being swallowed and cause intestinal blockages, choking, aspiration, or injuries when inserted into the nose or ear. Other unknown filling materials may present chemical exposure, inhalation, or ingestion hazards.

Fake and counterfeit squishy toys may also:

break or tear during foreseeable use, releasing small parts or hazardous filling material;

contain excessive levels of lead, prohibited phthalates, or other hazardous chemicals;

fail to comply with federal requirements governing water beads;

lack required warnings, age grading, tracking information, or manufacturer identification; and

be sold without the testing and certification required for children's products.

To date, CPSC has identified 55 shipments of violative squishy toys at U.S. ports and worked with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to prevent 355,683 units from entering the country. CPSC has also issued notices of violation to companies responsible for importing or selling noncompliant products. The Commission will continue using its import-surveillance, enforcement, and public-warning authorities to keep dangerous toys out of American homes.

CPSC warns consumers not to purchase fake or counterfeit squishy toys and to stop using any squishy toy that has an unknown manufacturer, lacks required safety information, has a strong chemical odor, feels oily or unusually sticky, is leaking, or can be torn apart easily.

Squishy toys can also become dangerously hot when left in direct sunlight, inside a hot vehicle, near a heater, or in another high-temperature environment. Heated toys may burst and release material that can cause severe burns. Because the filling may be sticky and adhere to the skin, it can continue transferring heat and worsen the injury.

Federal law prohibits the importation and sale of children's toys that fail to meet applicable CPSC safety standards. Children's toys generally must be tested by a CPSC-accepted third-party laboratory and certified as complying with applicable federal requirements. CPSC will continue aggressive enforcement at U.S. ports and across online marketplaces to prevent dangerous products from reaching American families.

How to Spot a Fake and Keep Children Safe

Know the seller. Purchase toys from reputable retailers and verified sellers with clear contact and return information.

Beware of bargains. Prices substantially below those charged by established retailers may signal a counterfeit or substandard product.

Check the packaging. Avoid products with misspelled words, poor-quality printing, missing manufacturer or importer information, or no age grading or safety warnings.

Inspect the toy regularly. Stop using any toy that is torn, punctured, leaking, sticky, unusually soft, discolored, or beginning to deteriorate.

Keep damaged toys away from children. Do not allow children to touch, swallow, inhale, or play with material released from a toy.

Keep toys away from heat. Never microwave or intentionally heat squishy toys. Do not leave them in hot cars, prolonged sunlight, near heaters, or on other hot surfaces.

Use caution during cleanup. Avoid direct skin contact with material released from a heated or burst toy.

Follow age restrictions. Keep toys containing small parts or ingestible materials away from young children.

What to Do if a Burn Occurs

Immediately place the affected skin under cool running water for at least 20 minutes. Gently wash the area with mild soap to remove any remaining material. Do not use ice. After cooling and cleaning the injury, cover the burned skin with a nonstick sterile dressing. Seek medical attention for a severe burn, a burn involving a young child, or signs of infection.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Please visit Safety Education | CPSC.gov to search for safety warnings related to water beads or other similar topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

- Contact a media specialist.

Release Number: 26-684

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission