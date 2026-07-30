CPSC Posts Product Recalls and Product Safety Warnings to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announces today the posting of the product recalls and safety warnings listed below on www.cpsc.gov.

OCOOPA Direct Recalls 1.5 Million Rechargeable Hand Warmers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; One Death Reported; Imported by Shenzhen Street Cat Technology

Units: 1.5 million

1.5 million Incidents/Injuries: OCOOPA Direct has received 1,480 reports of hand warmers overheating, resulting in 15 fires and 350 burn injuries, including the death of an 83-year-old consumer in San Diego, California in February 2026.

Galanz Americas Recalls Retro Refrigerators Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; One Death Reported

Units: 121,680

121,680 Incidents/Injuries: CPSC is aware of 34 reports of fire involving the refrigerators, one of which resulted in a fatality according to the local fire department report.

Heated Sherpa Throws and Blankets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold on Amazon by OCTROT

Units: 178,000

178,000 Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received 555 reports of blankets or throws melting, sparking and smoking, resulting in 27 fires and 15 burn or electrical shock injuries.

Woodure Toddler Kitchen Step Stools Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Imported by Shenzhen Muqiqu Creative Development

Units: 91,000

91,000 Incidents/Injuries: Woodure has received 22 reports of instability or tip-overs, including 15 reported injuries with scrapes, cuts and bruises.

Trsmima Zipline Kits and Zipline Spring Brakes Recalled Due to Fall and Collision Hazards; Manufactured by Trsmima

Units: 60,720

60,720 Incidents/Injuries: The Firm has received 21 reports of the turnbuckle, cable or seat included in the zipline kit breaking or detaching during use, resulting in consumer falls and at least eight injuries such as fractures, sprains, bruises and scratches. The Firm has received 19 reports of the spring brake in the kit or the sold-separately spring brakes failing to safely slow a rider down, resulting in consumers colliding with trees and/or falling, including at least 12 injuries such as fractures, concussions and abrasions.

HARPPA Recalls Nordi Toddler Tower Stools Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards

Units: 47,166

47,166 Incidents/Injuries: HARPPA has received three reports of tower stools collapsing or tipping over, resulting in two injuries including scrapes, cuts and bruises.

BenQ America Recalls GV31 Portable Projectors Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards

Units: 1,249

1,249 Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received three reports of the projector overheating, including one incident resulting in burns on hands.

Joyin Expands Recall of Sloosh Dive Sticks Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Impalement; Violate Federal Dive Sticks Ban

Units: 404,000 (Joyin previously recalled 254,000 dive sticks on June 11, 2026, which are included in the total of 404,000)

Jake's Fireworks Recalls World Class Fireworks "Skull Strobe" Rockets Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Explosion and Burn Hazards

Units: 132,440

Golden Link Recalls Fantastic Four Cups and Captain America Popcorn Helmet Containers with LED Lights Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries

Units: 55,350

15-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by Enhomee-Direct

Units: 12,800

Recall of Cpzzkq Baby Loungers Expanded Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Support Cushions; Sold on Amazon by CetoPMax

Units: 2,195 (CetoPMax previously recalled 2,100 baby loungers in April 2026)

5-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by KAIFAM

Units: 1,980

Mommy's Baby Lovely Deluxe Baby Doll Playsets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violate Small Parts Ban; Sold on Temu by TOYHW

Units: 1,034

Mangohood Direct Kids Kitchen Standing Towers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Imported by Hangzhou Xinyanchuangxin

Units: 105

About CPSC

CPSC is the federal agency charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury associated with thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the agency was established more than 50 years ago, CPSC has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, contributing to a decline in related injuries.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

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- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

- Contact a media specialist.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission