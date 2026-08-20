Consumers Energy Invests in Reliability Upgrades to Secure the Grid for Michigan Customers

More than 1,000 projects completed this year, with hundreds more planned, reflect Consumers Energy's work to strengthen the grid while keeping energy more affordable for all customers

JACKSON, Mich., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy announced today its commitment to securing the electric grid has resulted in over $90 million invested so far this year in 1,001 reliability projects. 886 additional projects are planned for the months of August through December. Investments in substation repairs, high-voltage line maintenance, and low voltage line and pole replacements span 55 of the 68 counties in Consumers Energy's service territory.

"These planned reliability upgrades go a long way in ensuring our customers have reliable power when they need it most," said Greg Salisbury, senior vice president, electric distribution for Consumers Energy. "These projects reaffirm our commitment to securing the electric grid with 75 cents of every customer dollar being invested right back into these necessary replacements and repairs."

Consumers Energy prioritizes upgrades in areas with recurring outages and where upgrades can benefit the majority of customers.

"At the end of the day, keeping the lights on is job #1 for us," Salisbury said. "This work supports a stronger grid and helps ensure families and businesses have the dependable energy they need now and in the future."

For example, Consumers Energy has completed over $13 million in upgrades in Allegan County, over $12 million in Kent County, and over $7 million in Saginaw County among others from January through July of this year and has over $3 million of additional planned work for Grand Traverse County, over $2 million in Gladwin County, and will have completed over $9 million in Calhoun County by the end of the year.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. We are committed to delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers 24/7.

Learn the facts on Consumers Energy's commitment to reliable, affordable energy at ConsumersEnergy.com

SOURCE Consumers Energy