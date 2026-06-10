Container Port Performance Index 2025 Reveals Ports' Pivotal Role in Supply Chain Stability

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) 2025, jointly issued by the World Bank Group and S&P Global Market Intelligence, shows that global port efficiency remains under pressure from geopolitical instability, shipping network disruption, extreme weather events and persistent market volatility.

The annual report, now in its sixth edition, sheds light on emerging trends in port efficiency. Covering over 400 ports worldwide from 2020 to 2025, the index assesses vessel time in port, a key indicator of operational efficiency and supply chain reliability.

Crucially, the report highlights a dynamic, bidirectional relationship between port performance and supply chain stability: ports are not only impacted by disruptions in the supply chain but also actively influence the overall stability and resilience of global trade networks.

Key findings of this year's report:

Longer vessel turnaround times, often driven by rerouting and congestion, both reflect and exacerbate supply chain fragility.





Conversely, ports that improve their operational resilience can help dampen disruptions and support more fluid global trade.





East Asian ports continue to perform strongly in the rankings, while the report also highlights promising improvements in ports across Africa, Latin America and South Asia.

"Understanding this two-way relationship is essential," said Bertrand De la Borde, Global Director for Transport and Logistics at the World Bank Group. "Ports are not just passively exposed to external shocks; they also dynamically shape how those shocks are transmitted. They can either amplify disruptions or help contain them. Investing in port efficiency and digital management is not only beneficial to shipping lines - it is a core requirement to build more resilient supply chains and reduce the impact of volatility on economies and communities."

Looking ahead, the report advocates targeted investments in operational efficiency, real-time data sharing, and flexible management practices. These measures can reduce vessel time in port, limit the propagation of delays, and foster a more fluid and resilient global trade environment.

"The findings reinforce that ports are critical nodes in the global supply chain," said Turloch Mooney, Head of Port Intelligence & Analytics at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "By focusing on both improving port efficiency and understanding their active role in supply chain dynamics, stakeholders can better prepare for future shocks and support sustainable trade growth."

The 2025 edition features an expanded multi-year trend analysis, providing stakeholders with deeper insights into how ports are evolving and responding to external pressures. This forward-looking perspective aims to guide investments and policies that foster not only efficiency but also resilience and adaptability.

The full report and detailed data are available here.

Media Contacts:

Hannah Brook

S&P Global Market Intelligence

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Darcy Antonin Crowe

World Bank Group

+1 (202) 294 0592

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About the Container Port Performance Index (CPPI)

Developed by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence, the global Container Port Performance Index is a comparable index of global container port performance intended to serve as a reference point for key stakeholders in the global economy, including national governments, port authorities, development agencies, supra-national organizations and private operators of trade, logistics and supply chain services.

About the World Bank Group

The World Bank Group works to create a world free of poverty on a livable planet through a combination of financing, knowledge, and expertise. It consists of the World Bank, including the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA); the International Finance Corporation (IFC); the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA); and the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). For more information, please visit www.worldbank.org, ida.worldbank.org/en/home, www.miga.org, www.ifc.org, and www.icsid.worldbank.org.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. Our team of experts delivers unrivaled insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to expand their perspective, operate with confidence, and make decisions with conviction.

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SOURCE S&P Global Market Intelligence