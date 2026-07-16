S&P Global Market Intelligence Launches ETF Intelligence

New solution integrates exclusive datasets and analytics to deliver insights across 15,000+ global ETFs

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence has launched ETF Intelligence, a new analytics service that combines proprietary data and market insights to deliver a deeper understanding of the global ETF universe, including sectors, flows, investment themes, growth patterns and broader market dynamics.

U.S. options-based ETF assets surged from less than $5 billion in 2019 to $245 billion in 2025, according to analysis from S&P Global Market Intelligence. As investor demand continues to drive innovation across the ETF ecosystem, market participants require greater transparency into portfolio exposures, liquidity, valuation and risk.

ETF Intelligence addresses this need through comprehensive coverage of the global ETF universe, delivering more than 150 daily metrics across flows, performance, liquidity, volatility, benchmark comparisons and portfolio composition analytics. The new offering is part of S&P Global Market Intelligence's broader portfolio of cross-platform, multi-asset-class data and managed services solutions, reflecting the organization's focus on bringing together related capabilities within specific asset classes to better support customer workflows.

"As the ecosystem scales in both size and complexity, the ability to understand underlying exposures, liquidity and risk with greater precision is paramount," said Paul Wilson, Head of Data, Pricing, Valuations & Analytics at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "Our aim in developing ETF Intelligence is to help clients better understand the forces shaping ETFs and to support more informed decision-making in a rapidly evolving market."

Key features of ETF Intelligence include:

Proprietary data and analytics integration: Combines ETF analytics with proprietary S&P Global datasets to generate multi-dimensional insights and support custom signal development across asset classes

Combines ETF analytics with proprietary S&P Global datasets to generate multi-dimensional insights and support custom signal development across asset classes Industry and trend intelligence: Supports sector and thematic analysis, including flows, growth patterns and broader market dynamics

Supports sector and thematic analysis, including flows, growth patterns and broader market dynamics Comprehensive, timely data foundation: Contains over a decade of historical data alongside daily refreshed analytics to support both trend analysis and real-time decision-making

Contains over a decade of historical data alongside daily refreshed analytics to support both trend analysis and real-time decision-making Global coverage with flexible application: Covers more than 15,000 ETFs across major markets and supports workflows spanning research, quantitative modeling, risk management and product development

ETF Intelligence is designed to support a broad range of market participants, including index providers, ETF issuers, hedge funds, asset managers, investment banks, quantitative traders and research professionals.

For more information about ETF Intelligence, click here.

ETF Intelligence is solely a product of S&P Global Market Intelligence. It is not a product of, or a collaboration with, S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Media Contact:

Hannah Brook

S&P Global Market Intelligence

+44 (0)7483 439812

[email protected]

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. Our team of experts delivers unrivaled insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to expand their perspective, operate with confidence, and make decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise, and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape. Learn more at www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence

SOURCE S&P Global Market Intelligence