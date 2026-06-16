Contour Airlines Announces New Nonstop Service Between Kirksville, Missouri and Dallas Fort Worth, Texas

SMYRNA, Tenn., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contour Airlines is excited to announce new nonstop air service between Kirksville Regional Airport (IRK) in Kirksville, Missouri, and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), beginning August 1, 2026, providing travelers across Northeast Missouri with convenient new access to one of the nation's largest airline hubs.

The new route will complement Contour's existing daily nonstop service to Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), further expanding connectivity options for both business and leisure travelers in the region. With service to both DFW and ORD, passengers traveling through Kirksville will gain seamless access to destinations across the United States and beyond.

The new Dallas Fort Worth service represents a significant enhancement for the Kirksville community, creating additional opportunities for economic development, business travel, tourism, and easier access to destinations throughout the southern and western United States.

Flight Schedule

Route Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency DFW – IRK 9:30 a.m. 11:25 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday IRK – DFW 5:10 p.m. 7:15 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday IRK – ORD 12:15 p.m. 1:55 p.m. Daily ORD – IRK 2:40 p.m. 4:10 p.m. Daily

"Adding Dallas Fort Worth service is an exciting milestone for Contour and for the Kirksville community," said Ben Munson, President of Contour Airlines. "This new route significantly expands travel opportunities for residents and businesses throughout the region by connecting Kirksville to one of the largest and most connected airports in the world. Combined with our continued daily Chicago O'Hare service, travelers now have even greater flexibility and access to destinations nationwide."

Contour Airlines will operate the new service using its 30-seat regional jet, delivering a comfortable and reliable travel experience. Each flight offers extra legroom along with complimentary snacks and beverages.

For more information, please visit www.contourairlines.com. For customer inquiries or travel assistance, please contact us at (888) 332-6686.

About Contour:

Contour Airlines offers a premium airline product that includes a complimentary snack and beverage service on all flights. Contour operates a growing fleet of regional jets featuring leather seating with expanded legroom in every row. Tickets are available for purchase on Contour's website at contourairlines.com, by calling the Contour call center at (888) 332-6686, and through local and online travel agencies. Travelers can also book seamless connections with Contour's interline partners; Alaska, American, JetBlue, and United Airlines.

SOURCE Contour Airlines