ContractorHUB and CompanyCam Enter Integration Partnership, Reimagining the Potential of Every Jobsite Photo

The integration transforms CompanyCam documentation into AI-powered workflows, operational insights, and business processes that save contractors time and improve their bottom line.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ContractorHUB®, an AI-native operating system for contractors that runs their business not just their jobs, is announcing an integration partnership with CompanyCam, the leading photo documentation platform for contractors. The partnership expands ContractorHUB's growing ecosystem of industry partnerships while introducing a new class of integration that activates data rather than just connecting it.

Why the industry is excited about this

ContractorHUB Founder Matt Parks walks through the vision and functionality of the CompanyCam Integration Partnership. Speed Speed

In short, the integration makes taking jobsite photos a revenue generating activity. Traditional integrations simply sync CompanyCam records to the respective software. Through the ContractorHUB and CompanyCam integration, photos, videos and files become catalysts to important actions within the business. When customers capture a photo on the jobsite, it can automatically trigger an estimate, move a status in production, initiate customer communication, update reporting, and contribute to other operational workflows, helping eliminate administrative work while contributing to measurable business outcomes.

"Our mantra is 'If you think it's impossible, it's not," said Matt Parks, Founder and Chief Product & Innovation Officer of ContractorHUB. "We're always looking for next-in-class ways to set the pace and make life easier for our customers. This new approach does both, and we're excited to get it in the hands of more contractors."

The CompanyCam integration is available to all ContractorHUB customers and reflects the company's continued investment in building an unified, AI-native operating system that gives contractors more of their time back. Based on early customer feedback, contractors are reducing an estimated 50 to 100 administrative actions each month, saving approximately 10 to 20 hours through the CompanyCam and ContractorHUB integration.

"Contractors depend on CompanyCam to document their work with confidence every day," said Kevin Cairns, Senior Integrations Manager at CompanyCam. "ContractorHUB's approach extends the usefulness of jobsite documentation across day-to-day operations, creating an even better experience for our shared customers."

As ContractorHUB continues to expand its ecosystem of industry partnerships, the company remains focused on innovation. This partnership with CompanyCam ushers in a new class of integration for customers, helping contractors unlock greater value from the information they already capture, turning everyday business data into meaningful operational outcomes.

About ContractorHUB

ContractorHUB was built from firsthand experience to help small businesses run smarter, more human-centered organizations that give people back their most valuable asset—time. It is an AI-native operating system for contractors that runs their business, not just their jobs. Learn more at ContractorHUB.app.

About CompanyCam

CompanyCam is the leading job site productivity platform for contractors, helping them document jobs, communicate with crews, and share progress with clients in real time. Founded in 2015 in Lincoln, Nebraska, CompanyCam's job site management tools and AI shortcuts are trusted by contractors at every phase of any project. Learn more at companycam.com.

Media Contact:

Sarah Parks

Co-Founder, CEO

[email protected]

SOURCE ContractorHUB