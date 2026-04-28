ContractorHUB Announces Strategic Investment from Webrunner Media to Deliver End-to-End Growth Infrastructure for Contractors

Strategic partnership aligns marketing and operations to help contractors attract, convert, and operate more effectively, supported by strategic investment from Webrunner Media.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ContractorHUB, an AI-native operating system built to help contracting businesses scale, announced a strategic partnership with Webrunner Media, a leading full-stack marketing agency for contracting businesses. The partnership will improve access to quality growth solutions for contractors by connecting expertise in customer acquisition to advanced business operations technology.

High level visuals of dashboards within the Marketing module in ContractorHUB; Webrunner partnership will expand upon these capabilities to add value for customers. Speed Speed Strategic partnership aligns marketing and operations to help contractors attract, convert, and operate more effectively, supported by strategic investment from Webrunner Media.

As part of the partnership, Webrunner Media's founding team has also made a strategic investment in ContractorHUB, reinforcing a shared commitment to building long-term infrastructure that supports sustainable growth for contractors.

Together, the companies aim to create a new category of end-to-end growth infrastructure for contractors—an integrated foundation that helps contractors not only generate stronger demand, but effectively convert that demand into revenue while improving profitability.

Delivering a Better Growth Solution for Contractors

Contractors today often rely on disconnected tools and service providers to manage different parts of their business. Marketing platforms generate leads, while operational systems manage execution, creating gaps between demand generation, delivery and attribution.

This fragmentation can lead to inefficiencies, missed opportunities, and the inability to truly measure performance. The partnership between ContractorHUB and Webrunner Media is built to close that gap.

By aligning Webrunner's performance-driven marketing expertise with ContractorHUB's intelligent operational platform, contractors gain a more integrated approach to growth.

"Contractors don't just need more leads, they need a complete system to turn demand into growth," said Sarah Parks, Co-Founder & CEO of ContractorHUB. "This partnership allows us to better connect marketing and operations for our customers, while also bringing Webrunner's expertise directly into our product strategy, so we can build smarter, more impactful tools for contractors."

Setting a New Standard for the Contracting Industry

The collaboration between ContractorHUB and Webrunner Media represents a shift in the home services technology landscape toward more connected, ecosystem-driven solutions.

By combining marketing execution with operational infrastructure, the partnership enables:

improved visibility across the customer lifecycle

streamlined access to customer acquisition solutions

more efficient conversion of leads into revenue

direct input from a leading contractor marketing firm into ContractorHUB's product strategy

This integrated approach provides contractors with stronger tools while reducing friction across their workflows.

Matt Parks, ContractorHUB Founder and Chief Product and Innovation Officer said, "Not only does this alignment solve fragmentation problems for customers, but it breeds innovative new solutions as we collaborate with Webrunner to drive product advances, too. It's rare to have experts in both operational excellence and customer acquisition at the same product development table, and we're excited to put that expertise to work for our customers."

Strategic Investment Signals Continued Momentum

Webrunner Media's investment follows ContractorHUB's latest round of funding, which included an earlier operator-led investment from contracting business owners actively using the platform, as part of a rolling close.

"We work closely with contractors across North America and see firsthand where technology falls short," said Marc Levesque, Co-Founder and CEO of Webrunner Media. "What stood out about ContractorHUB was how clearly Matt and Sarah understand those challenges, and how effectively the product is already solving them in the field. That gave us immediate confidence in both the solution and the team, and we're excited to support what we believe is a meaningful step forward for the industry."

This combination of operator investment by customers and ecosystem investment from an industry partner reflects a deliberate approach to building alongside the end user and key service providers in contracting.

Building a Foundation for Long-Term Growth

ContractorHUB believes the future of the industry will be defined by platforms that unify how contractors operate their businesses.

The company expects its partnership with Webrunner Media to serve as a foundation for deeper collaboration across marketing, operations, and performance management, while continuing to expand its strategic partnerships across the contracting and home service ecosystem.

About ContractorHUB

ContractorHUB was built from firsthand experience to help small businesses run smarter, more human-centered organizations that give people back their most valuable asset—time. It is an AI-native software platform that enables home service businesses to scale with confidence by centralizing everything they need in one place.

About Webrunner Media

Webrunner Media is a full-service digital marketing agency helping contractors scale with confidence. Specializing in SEO, PPC, Web Design, and Marketing Automation, Webrunner delivers the strategy and execution contractors need to grow — and has become the trusted marketing partner for 100+ contractors pursuing long-term, sustainable growth.

Media Contact:

Sarah Parks

Co-Founder, CEO

[email protected]

SOURCE ContractorHUB