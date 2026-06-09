Control Valve Market worth $13.99 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the control valve market is projected to reach USD 13.99 billion by 2032 from USD 10.81 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Control Valve Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Control Valve Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 10.81 billion

USD 10.81 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 13.99 billion

USD 13.99 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 4.4%

Control Valve Market Trends & Insights:

The control valve market is expected to grow significantly as industries increase investments in industrial automation, process optimization, and infrastructure modernization across sectors such as oil & gas, energy & power, chemicals, and water & wastewater treatment. This growth is further driven by the rising demand for efficient flow control systems, stringent industrial safety regulations, and increasing focus on improving operational efficiency and energy management. Product innovations and strategic collaborations by key players such as Emerson, Flowserve, SLB, Valmet, and IMI plc, including the development of smart control valves and integration with IoT- and AI-based automation systems, are further reinforcing sustained market growth.

By material, the stainless steel segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of ~42% during the forecast period.

By component, the actuator segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of ~44% during the forecast period.

By type, the rotary segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of ~64% during the forecast period.

By valve size, >6–25" segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 44% during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the oil & gas segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the control valve market with a share of ~38% in terms of value in 2026.

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The key factor propelling the growth of the control valve market is the strong growth due to increasing industrial automation and rising investments across industries such as oil & gas, energy & power, chemicals, and water & wastewater treatment. Industries are increasingly deploying advanced control valves to improve process efficiency, operational safety, pressure regulation, and flow management across production, storage, and transportation systems. Furthermore, the integration of smart technologies such as IoT-enabled monitoring, AI-driven diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and real-time automation systems is significantly enhancing operational reliability and reducing downtime. The growing demand for severe-service, cryogenic, and energy-efficient control valves, along with rising investments in LNG infrastructure, hydrogen projects, refinery modernization, and Industry 4.0 initiatives, continues to strengthen the growth of the global control valve market.

Based on type, rotary segment to register highest CAGR in control valve market during forecast period

Rotary control valves are projected to register the highest CAGR in the control valve market during the forecast period due to their compact design, high flow capacity, fast operation, and cost-effective performance. These valves are widely used across industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, energy & power, water & wastewater treatment, and food & beverages for efficient flow regulation and process automation applications. Their ability to provide reliable throttling performance, lower maintenance requirements, and compatibility with automated control systems makes them highly preferred in modern industrial operations. Increasing adoption of industrial automation, smart manufacturing technologies, and digital valve control systems is further accelerating the deployment of rotary control valves globally.

>6–25" segment to account for largest share of control valve market, by valve size, throughout forecast period

The >6–25" valve size segment is expected to account for the largest share of the control valve market throughout the forecast period due to its extensive use across large-scale industrial applications such as oil & gas, chemicals, water & wastewater treatment, and mining. Control valves within this size range are widely deployed in pipelines, processing plants, refineries, and utility infrastructure, where efficient handling of high flow volumes and pressure control is critical for operational performance. These valves offer a balance between flow capacity, reliability, and process control efficiency, enabling smooth industrial operations under demanding conditions. Increasing investments in industrial infrastructure, process automation, and energy projects are further strengthening the dominance of the >6–25" valve size segment in the global control valve market.

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Asia Pacific to account for largest market share throughout forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the control valve industry throughout the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and increasing adoption of industrial automation across major economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The region has a strong presence of oil & gas, chemicals, energy & power, water & wastewater treatment, which are significantly driving the demand for control valves. China alone accounts for a major share of the regional market due to large-scale industrial production, expanding refinery and power infrastructure, and increasing investments in smart manufacturing and process automation technologies.

From a qualitative perspective, strong government support for industrial modernization, energy infrastructure expansion, and manufacturing growth is accelerating market adoption across the region. Additionally, Asia Pacific hosts a large base of industrial equipment manufacturers, automation solution providers, and process industries, enabling cost-effective production and widespread deployment of control valves. Rapid expansion of water treatment projects, refinery upgrades, chemical processing facilities, and renewable energy infrastructure further increases demand for advanced flow control and automation solutions. As a result, the region combines high industrial demand with strong manufacturing capabilities, positioning it as the leading and fastest-growing market for control valves globally.

China is expected to account for the largest share of the Asia Pacific control valve market during the forecast period due to its strong focus on industrial automation, expanding manufacturing sector, large-scale infrastructure projects, and rapid investments in energy and process industries. High demand from sectors such as oil & gas, chemicals, energy & power, water & water treatment is driving market adoption in the country. Additionally, government initiatives supporting smart manufacturing, industrial digitalization, and infrastructure modernization, along with the presence of major domestic manufacturers, are contributing to sustained market growth in China.

Key Players

The control valve companies includes many major Tier I and II players. Emerson Electric Co. (US), Flowserve Corporation (US), SLB (US), KITZ Corporation (Japan), Valmet (Finland), IMI plc (UK), Crane Holdings Co. (US), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), SB SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), and Baker Hughes Company (US) are among a few key players.

These players have a strong market presence in control valve technologies across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

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