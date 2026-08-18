Converge AI Connects Its Specialized AI Products Into One Platform for Business Teams

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most companies now use AI. Very few operate as AI-native businesses. The gap between the two is where Converge AI is building.

Converge Work, Enter Pro, Framia Pro, and Combos Fun now operate on a shared context layer, with Concat Pro joining next, as Converge AI moves teams from isolated AI tools toward coordinated business workflows

Converge AI is bringing its specialized AI products together into a unified AI-native platform. With Converge Work now available at work.converge.ai, the platform's knowledge-work layer is live for business teams alongside Enter Pro, Framia Pro, and Combos Fun, with Concat Pro joining as integration continues. Across the suite, Converge AI's products operate on a shared context layer, allowing knowledge, work, and decisions created in one part of the business to carry forward into the next.

The first wave of business AI gave teams access to powerful models and point tools. Adoption, for most companies, has stayed fragmented. Teams run one tool for writing, another for design, another for code, another for analytics, and still struggle to connect that work across context, assets, and outcomes. The challenge in business AI is no longer access or awareness. It is operationalization: turning isolated AI outputs into repeatable workflows that carry across teams, systems, and business processes.

Converge AI is built around that problem. Rather than adding another standalone product to an already crowded stack, it brings specialized AI products into one environment where they share business context. Each product serves a distinct function:

Converge Work is the knowledge-work layer and default workspace of Converge AI. Powered by enterprise-grade User Context, it holds the knowledge, tools, and ongoing projects relevant to a team's work so that AI agents can act with continuity rather than start from scratch each time. Teams can build custom agents tailored to specific roles, turning institutional knowledge into reusable capability across research, documents, slides, and web deliverables.

Enter Pro is the builder layer. It lets teams turn an operational need into working web apps or a custom AI agent by describing what they want, with the full production stack behind it, from databases and authentication to hosting, payments, and analytics. Teams can build and ship software products, applications, portals, internal tools, and workflows without heavy engineering involvement.

Framia Pro is the creative layer. Through an agent-led workflow canvas, teams convert an idea into upload-ready video, design, and audio in minutes rather than days, directing genre-specific creative agents by natural conversation rather than crafted prompts. Acting as experienced creative directors, these agents manage end-to-end workflows spanning social-first UGC clips, music videos, enterprise brand kits, and professional film and TV productions.

Combos Fun is Converge AI's game and interactive content layer, powered by Boo, a personal AI game agent that turns prompts, sketches, or story ideas into playable games. Boo partners with creators to refine concepts, build game design documents, and deploy shareable builds. Within the Combos Fun community, every game is built to be discovered, played, remixed, and reimagined, turning individual ideas into shared collaborative worlds.

Concat Pro is the growth layer. Built as an AI-native growth OS powered by a self-learning AI CMO, it connects creator partnerships, SEO and GEO content, ads, websites, and publishing under a shared understanding of the brand, learning from performance data and improving with each campaign.

Because these products share context rather than sit side by side, a team can move from building a tool, to producing the creative around it, to launching and analyzing the result, without rebuilding context at each step. That coordination, rather than the number of tools, is what Converge AI is designed to deliver.

An AI-native business, in the way Converge AI sees the category, is not one that uses more AI tools. It is one that redesigns how work gets created, executed, distributed, and measured with AI embedded in the workflow, and with people and specialized agents working from the same context.

"The last few years showed every company what AI can do. The real question now is what a business looks like when AI is woven through everything it does, not bolted on at the edges," said Oliver Zhang, founder and CEO of Converge AI. "We are building Converge AI for that future: a unified environment where people across roles and specialized AI agents collaborate with shared context and purpose, carrying the knowledge of the business from one piece of work to the next. The most capable companies of the next decade will not be the ones with the most AI tools. They will be the ones that bring people and AI together, with human judgment setting the direction, human creativity opening new ground, and AI turning ambition into action."

Converge AI is rolling out to business teams across the United States through a staged release. To learn more, visit converge.ai.

About Converge AI

Converge AI is an all-in-one AI platform that helps businesses turn ideas into execution. Its specialized AI products share context across teams, automating workflows and delivering business results. The product suite includes Converge Work for context-aware AI workflows, Enter Pro for building and shipping tools and software with AI, Framia Pro for creative and campaign production, Concat Pro for growth intelligence, and Combos Fun for creating playable games and interactive experiences. Together they help teams and businesses of all sizes work faster and turn fragmented AI tasks into coordinated, repeatable workflows. Learn more at converge.ai.

Media contact:

Eric Zhang

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SOURCE Converge AI