Cooking Oil Market to record USD 46.18 Trillion Growth; APAC to have 58% market share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cooking oil market size is expected to grow by USD 46.18 trillion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has considered various factors including consumer base adoption, revenue generated by vendors, food preferences across regions, GDP growth, per capita income, and disposable income among others. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted exclusively in this market study. Request Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cooking Oil Market 2022-2026

Regional Analysis:

APAC will account for 58% of the global market share. China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, the Philippines, and Indonesia are the major countries that exhibit a huge demand potential for cooking oil in APAC. The increasing disposable income of consumers and the rising number of organized retailing outlets that offer cooking oil are the major factors driving the growth of the regional market.

Cooking Oil Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

Cooking Oil Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Palm oil - size and forecast 2021-2026

Rapeseed oil - size and forecast 2021-2026

Soy oil - size and forecast 2021-2026

Sunflower oil - size and forecast 2021-2026

Other cooking oil - size and forecast 2021-2026

Cooking Oil Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Major Cooking Oil Vendors:

Adams Group: The company offers cooking oils through its subsidiary Adams Vegetable oil.

The company offers cooking oils through its subsidiary Adams Vegetable oil. Adani Wilmar Ltd.: The company offers cooking oils under its brand fortune.

The company offers cooking oils under its brand fortune. American Vegetable Oils Inc.: The company offers cooking oils such as Avo Canola Clear Fry oil, Avo Canola Corn Heavy duty oil.

The company offers cooking oils such as Avo Canola Clear Fry oil, Avo Canola Corn Heavy duty oil. Archer Daniels Midland Co.: The company offers cooking oils such as canola oils, coconut oils, corn oils, soyabean oils.

The company offers cooking oils such as canola oils, coconut oils, corn oils, soyabean oils. Aveno NV: The company offers cooking oils under its brand Delizio.

The company offers cooking oils under its brand Delizio. AAK AB

Associated British Foods Plc

Avril SCA

Borges International Group SLU

Bunge Ltd.

C. Thywissen GmbH

Cargill Inc.

Catania Spagna

COFCO Corp.

Corteva Inc.

Deoleo SA

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.

Marico Ltd.

Nisshin OilliO Group Ltd.

Royal Smilde BV

Cooking Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 46.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AAK AB, Adams Group, Adani Wilmar Ltd., American Vegetable Oils Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, Aveno NV, Avril SCA, Borges International Group SLU, Bunge Ltd., C. Thywissen GmbH, Cargill Inc., Catania Spagna, COFCO Corp., Corteva Inc., Deoleo SA, Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., Marico Ltd., Nisshin OilliO Group Ltd., and Royal Smilde BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Palm oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Palm oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Palm oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Palm oil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Palm oil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Rapeseed oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Rapeseed oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Rapeseed oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Rapeseed oil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Rapeseed oil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Soy oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Soy oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Soy oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Soy oil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Soy oil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Sunflower oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Sunflower oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Sunflower oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Sunflower oil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Sunflower oil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Other cooking oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Other cooking oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Other cooking oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Other cooking oil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Other cooking oil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 100: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 104: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Adams Group

Exhibit 115: Adams Group - Overview



Exhibit 116: Adams Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Adams Group - Key offerings

11.4 Adani Wilmar Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Adani Wilmar Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Adani Wilmar Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Adani Wilmar Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 American Vegetable Oils Inc.

Exhibit 121: American Vegetable Oils Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: American Vegetable Oils Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: American Vegetable Oils Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 124: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

11.7 Aveno NV

Exhibit 128: Aveno NV - Overview



Exhibit 129: Aveno NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Aveno NV - Key offerings

11.8 Bunge Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Bunge Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Bunge Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Bunge Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Bunge Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Bunge Ltd. - Segment focus

11.9 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 136: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 COFCO Corp.

Exhibit 140: COFCO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 141: COFCO Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: COFCO Corp. - Key offerings

11.11 Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 143: Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 146: Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 Marico Ltd.

Exhibit 148: Marico Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Marico Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Marico Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Marico Ltd. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 152: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 153: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 154: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 155: Research methodology



Exhibit 156: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 157: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 158: List of abbreviations

