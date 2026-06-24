COOLER HEADS AMMA SYSTEM RECOGNIZED BY AETNA AS MEDICALLY NECESSARY FOR HAIR PRESERVATION DURING CHEMOTHERAPY

Major National Insurer Confirms Commercial Coverage for Scalp Cooling, Expanding Access for Cancer Patients Nationwide

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooler Heads, maker of the innovative Amma scalp cooling system, today announced that Aetna, one of the nation's largest health insurers, has recognized scalp cooling, including the Cooler Heads Amma System, as medically necessary for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced hair loss. The recognition is outlined in Aetna's Clinical Policy Bulletin No. 0290, last reviewed June 8, 2026.

Cooler Heads Amma

This designation marks a significant milestone in the effort to make scalp cooling accessible to the millions of cancer patients who undergo chemotherapy each year and wish to preserve their hair during treatment.

"Chemotherapy patients are already in the midst of a health crisis. Increasing coverage for scalp cooling, which is a critical component of patients being able to look and feel normal, alleviates the financial burden of treatment. As someone who was a chemotherapy patient myself, Aetna's new policy is a critical step in making scalp cooling the standard of care," said Cooler Heads Founder and CEO Kate Dilligan.

"This coverage decision marks significant advancement for cancer patients nationwide," said Laurie Sandberg, VP of Market Access & Reimbursement for Cooler Heads. "We commend Aetna for their rigorous review and leadership in expanding access to scalp cooling for their commercial members. By listening to patients and providers and assessing the overall needs of individuals undergoing chemotherapy, Aetna is helping open up the comprehensive cancer care that patients deserve."

Scalp cooling works by reducing the temperature of the scalp before, during, and after chemotherapy infusions, which constricts blood vessels and limits the amount of chemotherapy drugs that reach hair follicles, helping patients retain their hair and, with it, a critical part of their sense of self during treatment.

Aetna's policy affirms what patients and clinicians have long known: scalp cooling is not a cosmetic luxury, it is a meaningful, medically supported intervention that improves quality of life for cancer patients.

Contact:

press @coolerheads.com

About Cooler Heads:

Cooler Heads, based in San Diego, CA provides evidence-based products, content, and services that cancer patients need to manage the challenging side effects of treatment. Founded by a cancer survivor, Cooler Heads is driven by the mission to reduce the physical and emotional toll of cancer treatment, offering tools such as the FDA-cleared Amma™ System to improve the quality of life for patients.

SOURCE Cooler Heads Care, Inc.