Cooler Heads Announces New York Medicaid Coverage for CPT Codes 97007, 97008, and 97009 for Mechanical Scalp Cooling

Decision Expands Access to Mechanical Scalp Cooling Services for New York Medicaid Patients

SAN DIEGO, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooler Heads, a company dedicated to advancing solutions for cancer side effect management, is pleased to announce that New York Medicaid has added CPT codes 97007, 97008, and 97009 for mechanical scalp cooling to the New York Fee Schedule, effective April 1, 2026.

Scalp cooling is a clinically supported approach that reduces the likelihood of chemotherapy-induced alopecia in cancer patients with solid tumors.

With the addition of these CPT codes to the NY Fee Schedule, patients enrolled in New York Medicaid will now have greater access to scalp cooling services, an important step toward ensuring equitable care for those navigating cancer treatment.

"Our consistent commitment from day one has been to make scalp cooling accessible to all patients," said Kate Dilligan, CEO of Cooler Heads. "Having been a patient myself, I know first hand how important it is to feel as normal as possible going through a health crisis. I am so excited that New York is making this therapy available to patients for whom this would have been out of reach."

Laurie Sandberg, Vice President of Market Access and Reimbursement at Cooler Heads, added, "We are dedicated to ensuring that socioeconomic status is never a barrier to care. This Medicaid coverage milestone is a vital step toward health equity, and we remain committed to collaborating with payers and providers to expand this access nationwide."

Contact:

press @coolerheads.com

About Cooler Heads:

Cooler Heads, based in San Diego, CA provides evidence-based products, content, and services that cancer patients need to manage the challenging side effects of treatment. Founded by a cancer survivor, Cooler Heads is driven by the mission to reduce the physical and emotional toll of cancer treatment, offering tools such as the FDA-cleared Amma™ System to improve the quality of life for patients.

SOURCE Cooler Heads Care, Inc.