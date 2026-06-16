NORTHVILLE, Mich., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Standard's (NYSE: CPS) El Jarudo manufacturing facility in Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico has been named one of only six finalists for IndustryWeek's 2026 Best Plants Awards for its world-class manufacturing practices.

According to IndustryWeek, the Best Plants program recognizes manufacturing plants that are on the leading edge of efforts to increase competitiveness, enhance customer satisfaction, and create stimulating and rewarding work environments.

Cooper Standard Recognized as a Finalist for IndustryWeek’s Best Plants Awards

"We are honored that our El Jarudo facility has been recognized as an IndustryWeek Best Plants finalist," said Chris Couch, president, fluid handling systems and chief technology officer, Cooper Standard. "This recognition reflects the team's unwavering commitment to safety, quality, operational excellence and continuous improvement. Their ability to consistently deliver world-class products while fostering a strong culture centered on integrity, teamwork and respect is something of which everyone at Cooper Standard should be proud."

Since beginning operations in 1994, the El Jarudo plant has established itself as a high-performing manufacturing facility within Cooper Standard's global network. The facility was recently named Cooper Standard's 2025 Fluid Handling Plant of the Year and has earned the Company's Diamond Plant designation for three consecutive years.

Manufacturing stainless steel fuel rails, cooling hoses and air lines for several of the world's leading automakers and suppliers, the plant continues to drive improvements in productivity, quality and customer satisfaction through Lean Manufacturing, Six Sigma and digitization initiatives.

This marks the second time Cooper Standard has earned recognition through the IndustryWeek Best Plants program. In 2023, the Company's Aguascalientes, Mexico, facility was one of two plants to receive an IndustryWeek Best Plants Award, recognizing its operational excellence, customer service and employee engagement.

Established in 1990, the IndustryWeek Best Plants Awards program annually recognizes North American manufacturing plants that are on the leading edge of efforts to increase competitiveness, enhance customer satisfaction, and create stimulating and rewarding work environments. All 2026 finalists receive a second questionnaire seeking documentation of achievements and presenting plant-specific follow-up questions. Winners will be announced later this year and will be featured by IndustryWeek.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 20 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 22,000 team members (including contingent workers) are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

Contact for Media:

Chris Andrews

Cooper Standard

(248) 596-6217

[email protected]

SOURCE Cooper Standard