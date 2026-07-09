NORTHVILLE, Mich., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) was recently honored with the 2025 Golden Scale Award for Sealing System Innovation for its FlexiCore™ Thermoplastic Body Seal technology. The prestigious award, which recognizes innovation and technical achievement across automotive closures, sealing, glass and exterior systems technologies, was presented during the 2026 Global Automotive Closures Systems Innovation Technology Summit & Product Exhibition in Shanghai, China. Winners were selected by a panel of OEM, supplier and academic experts.

Cooper Standard Earns Golden Scale Award for FlexiCore™ Technology

"Receiving the Golden Scale Award underscores Cooper Standard's strong commitment to innovation and customer partnership in the Chinese market, which remains a key area of growth for our Company," said Patrick Clark, president, sealing systems and chief manufacturing officer, Cooper Standard. "This recognition reflects our team's advanced capabilities in sealing system design and development, while also reinforcing the strong relationships we continue to build with our global customers and industry partners."

FlexiCore Body Seal is a lightweight, 100% thermoplastic alternative to traditional rubber vehicle body seals which typically contain heavier metal carrier components. Delivering up to 44% weight reduction, FlexiCore technology can help improve vehicle efficiency while maintaining the same durability and performance qualities of conventional sealing systems. The innovative technology is fully recyclable and has the potential to reduce automotive assembly time, providing both environmental and manufacturing benefits for customers.

The Golden Scale Award is the latest in a series of industry recognitions for the FlexiCore technology. It earned a 2026 Environment+Energy Leader Award for Innovation in Sustainability, was recognized as a finalist for the 2024 Automotive News PACE Pilot Award and received the 2024 SPE Automotive Innovation Award. Earlier this year, FlexiCore was launched into production with a global automotive manufacturer, marking a significant milestone in the commercialization and market adoption of the solution.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 20 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 22,000 team members (including contingent workers) are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

Contact: Chris Andrews

Cooper Standard

(248) 596-6217

[email protected]

SOURCE Cooper Standard