Cooper Standard to Present at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) will participate in the J.P. Morgan 2026 Auto Conference in New York City on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Jeffrey Edwards, Cooper Standard's chairman and CEO, will discuss the Company's business and strategies in a presentation at 1:00 p.m. ET. The presentation will be accessible to the public by live audio webcast. A link to the webcast and presentation materials will be available in advance on Cooper Standard's website at https://ir.cooperstandard.com/.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 20 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 22,000 team members (including contingent workers) are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

Contact for Media:

Chris Andrews

Cooper Standard

(248) 596-6217

[email protected]

SOURCE Cooper Standard