Corelight Achieves FedRAMP In Process Certification, Advancing Network Detection and Response for Federal Government Agencies

Corelight now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace, enabling federal agencies to leverage leading cloud-based NDR capabilities for mission-critical environments

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corelight, a leading provider of network detection and response (NDR) solutions, today announced that Corelight's Open NDR Platform, including Investigator and Hosted Fleet Manager, has been listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace as FedRAMP In Process at the Class C (Moderate) Certification level. This designation reflects Corelight's active progress through the FedRAMP process and its commitment to meeting the federal cloud security requirements expected by U.S. government agencies.

The FedRAMP Class C (Moderate) Certification level applies to cloud systems intended to support use cases involving moderate-impact data and workloads. Corelight's In Process listing is a significant milestone in the company's federal readiness journey and builds on more than a decade of support for government and critical infrastructure organizations that require deep network visibility and evidence-driven security operations.

"Federal agencies operate some of the most complex and sensitive networks in the world, and they need security tools that produce tangible, defensible evidence," said Jean Schaffer, federal CTO, Corelight. "Achieving In Process status for Corelight reflects our commitment to meeting the highest federal security standards and delivering network-level visibility that helps agencies detect sophisticated threats, investigate incidents with full context, and meet stringent security and compliance requirements as they move more workloads to the cloud."

Corelight's Open NDR Platform delivers comprehensive network detection and response capabilities designed to accelerate incident response for federal security teams, including:

Agentic Triage: A category-first automated investigation capability that helps security teams move from high-volume alert noise to rapid, evidence-backed containment, making triage up to 10x faster, powered by a modern GenAI agent architecture and driven by expert-written investigative playbooks.

A category-first automated investigation capability that helps security teams move from high-volume alert noise to rapid, evidence-backed containment, making triage up to 10x faster, powered by a modern GenAI agent architecture and driven by expert-written investigative playbooks. AI-Assisted Workflows : Plain language summaries of alerts, payloads, and contextual data that turn expert-level network data into actionable intelligence, directing analysts to next steps.

: Plain language summaries of alerts, payloads, and contextual data that turn expert-level network data into actionable intelligence, directing analysts to next steps. Prioritized, High-Fidelity Alerts : Intelligent alert scoring with customizable severity levels reduces false positives and focuses teams on what matters most.

: Intelligent alert scoring with customizable severity levels reduces false positives and focuses teams on what matters most. Comprehensive Detection Coverage : A full suite of detection methods including transparent AI/ML models, behavioral analysis, threat intelligence, and comprehensive MITRE ATT&CK mapping covering 80+ adversary techniques.

: A full suite of detection methods including transparent AI/ML models, behavioral analysis, threat intelligence, and comprehensive MITRE ATT&CK mapping covering 80+ adversary techniques. Complete Visibility : Consolidates NSM, IDS, and PCAP functionality in a single platform with unified datasets across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

: Consolidates NSM, IDS, and PCAP functionality in a single platform with unified datasets across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Open Platform: Security teams maintain complete control over their data with the ability to create custom detections, integrate with existing security stacks, and avoid vendor lock-in.

The In Process listing gives federal agencies a clear way to track Corelight's progress on the FedRAMP Marketplace and begin planning for potential use of the Open NDR Platform as Corelight continues toward FedRAMP Class C (Moderate) Certification. This milestone expands Corelight's ability to support federal agencies facing increasingly sophisticated cyber threats while managing complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments. As agencies modernize their infrastructure and adopt zero-trust architectures, network-level visibility becomes essential for detecting threats that evade traditional perimeter-based defenses.

See additional details about Corelight's Open NDR Platform on the FedRAMP Marketplace.

About Corelight

Corelight transforms network and cloud activity into evidence that security teams use to proactively hunt for threats, accelerate response to incidents, gain complete network visibility, and create powerful analytics. Corelight's global customers include Global 2000 companies, major government agencies, and large research universities. Based in San Francisco, Corelight is an open-core security company founded by the creators of Zeek®, the widely used open-source network security technology. For more information, visit www.corelight.com.

SOURCE Corelight