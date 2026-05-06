Corelight Appoints Cybersecurity Veterans Hatem Naguib to Board of Directors and Jack Huffard as Advisor

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corelight, a leader in network detection and response (NDR), today announced the appointments of Hatem Naguib to its board of directors and Jack Huffard as a new advisor. A seasoned technology operator with a formidable track record of building and scaling global cybersecurity and cloud platforms, Naguib brings decades of strategic leadership in both cybersecurity as well as networking. As the co-founder of Tenable, Huffard brings proven success in scaling a company from start-up to more than $400 million as an operator and as a member of the Tenable board has overseen the company as it approached $1 billion in annual revenue. Both individuals will guide Corelight as it moves through its next stage of growth while the company continues to help customers address the acceleration and complexity of today's AI-driven threat landscape.

Hatem Naguib, Former CEO, Barracuda Networks Jack Huffard, Tenable Board Member & Co-Founder

Most recently, Naguib served as CEO of Barracuda Networks. During his tenure, he orchestrated a multi-year transformation that evolved the company into a platform-based, recurring-revenue cybersecurity powerhouse. Huffard brings more than 20 years of executive leadership, go-to-market, operational, and strategic planning experience to Corelight. Huffard co-founded Tenable in 2002 and currently serves on its board of directors.

"Navigating the complexities of the modern cybersecurity landscape requires leaders who have not only seen the path but have successfully paved it," said Brian Dye, Corelight CEO. "Hatem's unmatched expertise in scaling cloud platforms and driving capital-efficient growth will be an invaluable asset as we accelerate our mission to give defenders the ultimate upper hand. Jack's years of executive leadership and deep go-to-market expertise, combined with his experience co-founding and scaling Tenable into a publicly traded cybersecurity leader, make him a tremendous addition to our team as we continue to expand our market presence."

Prior to his time at Barracuda, Naguib held senior leadership roles at VMware, where he played a critical role in scaling the NSX network virtualization platform into a $600+ million business in just three years. He also served as vice president of global strategic partnerships, driving ecosystem development and go-to-market execution alongside industry giants like Cisco and HP. He currently serves on the board of Digi International and works closely with leadership teams on strategy, scaling and value creation.

"Corelight is uniquely differentiated in NDR, with a foundation of high-fidelity network evidence that can serve as the data layer for the AI-drive SOC," said Naguib. "As infrastructure becomes increasingly distributed and ephemeral, that level of visibility is critical. I look forward to helping the team scale the platform and achieve the next stage of category-defining growth."

In addition to his advisor role at Corelight, Huffard also serves on the boards of Norfolk Southern Corporation, Immersive Labs, Ltd. , Strivacity, Inc., Nivelo Tech, and Visto360.ai. In 2020, he was appointed by the U.S. President as a member of NSTAC, an advisory committee on the United States' critical national security and emergency preparedness. He is also a member of the Goldman Sachs Value Accelerator and serves on the National Outdoor Leadership School advisory board.

"It is a pivotal moment in Corelight's trajectory as network evidence is proving to be a critical complement to the traditional security tools in addressing today's AI-driven threats," said Huffard. "I am intimately familiar with the challenges and opportunities the company faces in its next stage of growth and I am excited to help the team capitalize on the growing need for deep network visibility."

About Corelight

Corelight transforms network and cloud activity into evidence that security teams use to proactively hunt for threats, accelerate response to incidents, gain complete network visibility, and create powerful analytics. Corelight's customers include Global 2000 companies, major government agencies, and large research universities. Based in San Francisco, Corelight is an open-core security company founded by the creators of Zeek®, the widely used open-source network security technology. For more information, visit www.corelight.com.

SOURCE Corelight