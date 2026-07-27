Corelight Welcomes Veteran Customer Advocate Amanda Berger as Chief Customer Officer

Berger brings more than 25 years of customer leadership at cybersecurity and SaaS companies to help scale Corelight's network evidence platform

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corelight, a leader in fueling the AI SOC, today announced the appointment of Amanda Berger as chief customer officer. Berger brings more than 25 years of experience leading software and SaaS companies across cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, ecommerce and business intelligence. In this role, she will lead Corelight's customer success organization, ensuring customers are successful through the entire customer journey from implementation, operation and expansion.

Amanda Berger joins Corelight as Chief Customer Officer.

"Amanda has spent her career turning customer trust into measurable business outcomes, and that's exactly what our customers expect as they scale their use of Corelight's platform," said Brian Dye, Corelight CEO. "As security teams take on an increasingly complex, AI-driven threat landscape, they need a partner who ensures the value of network evidence compounds over time. Amanda's track record of building world-class customer organizations makes her the right leader to help us deliver on that promise at scale."

Berger joins Corelight after serving as chief customer officer at Employ, HackerOne, Lucidworks and RichRelevance, where she built and led customer retention and expansion strategies across each organization. Earlier in her career, she led professional services organizations at Guidance Software, makers of EnCase®, the gold standard in digital investigations and endpoint data security, and MicroStrategy, a global AI-powered business intelligence provider.

"What drew me to Corelight is how directly its customers connect the platform to outcomes—faster investigations, fewer blind spots, real confidence in their defenses. That's rare in security, where evidence often gets lost in noise," said Berger. "My focus will be making sure that trust translates into measurable value at every stage of the customer relationship, from onboarding through renewal and expansion, particularly as AI is creating a state of constant vulnerability and attack and the need for ground truth data is even more critical."

The appointment comes as Corelight continues to build out its executive team and platform, following the recent addition of cybersecurity veteran Hatem Naguib to its board of directors and Tenable co-founder Jack Huffard as an advisor, as well as the June expansion of its Open NDR platform to include passive asset classification and network performance monitoring. The additions reinforce Corelight's position as a source of the high-fidelity network data fueling the AI SOC, as security teams face an increasingly AI-driven threat landscape.

About Corelight

Corelight transforms network and cloud activity into evidence that security teams use to proactively hunt for threats, accelerate response to incidents, gain complete network visibility, and create powerful analytics. Corelight's customers include Global 2000 companies, major government agencies, and large research universities. Based in San Francisco, Corelight is an open-core security company founded by the creators of Zeek®, the widely used open-source network security technology. For more information, visit www.corelight.com.

SOURCE Corelight