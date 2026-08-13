Coreline Soft and Optellum announce intent to collaborate to advance AI across the lung cancer pathway

Proposed collaboration would make Coreline Soft's FDA-cleared lung nodule detection capability available through Optellum's LungOS® platform

OXFORD, England and SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optellum and Coreline Soft today announced their intent to collaborate across geographies and multiple disease areas to advance AI-enabled lung cancer care across the lung nodule pathway.

Under the proposed collaboration, Optellum would make Coreline Soft's FDA-cleared computer-aided detection (CADe) software for lung nodules, AVIEW Lung Nodule CAD, available through LungOS®, Optellum's end-to-end AI-powered platform for thoracic care. The proposed collaboration is intended to connect Coreline Soft's FDA-cleared image-based CADe capability with Optellum's CADx, risk assessment, and care management workflow, supporting a more integrated pathway from detection to prioritization and follow-up.

Lung cancer remains one of the world's most urgent healthcare challenges, with outcomes strongly linked to how early the disease is diagnosed and treated. In the US, five-year relative survival is approximately seven times higher when lung cancer is diagnosed at a localized stage than after distant spread (approximately 64% compared with 9%).[1] At the same time, nearly 20 million chest CT examinations are performed annually in the US, with lung nodules incidentally detected by CT in more than 1.6 million people each year.[2,3] Almost 10% of the nodules measuring more than 8 mm are likely to be malignant, with many others deemed indeterminate.[4] Through this collaboration, Optellum and Coreline Soft aim to support clinicians and health systems with a more connected approach to finding, prioritizing, and managing these lung nodule patients, helping enable earlier assessment and timely intervention.

"Optellum is building LungOS® into a unified operating system for lung cancer and thoracic care more broadly," said Dr. Johnathan Watkins, CEO of Optellum. "Our intended collaboration with Coreline Soft reflects a shared commitment to giving clinicians and health systems the tools they need to support earlier, more confident lung nodule assessment. Coreline Soft's commitment to clinical rigor and combined excellence has underpinned its strong track record in AI-enabled nodule detection. This is highly complementary to Optellum's leadership in reimbursed nodule risk assessment and management. Together, we aim to support a future where no lung nodule patient is left behind."

Coreline Soft's AVIEW Lung Nodule CAD is FDA-cleared CADe software designed to assist radiologists in detecting lung nodules during review of chest CT examinations. The software supports radiologists in the review of chest CT images.

"Coreline Soft has been committed to advancing AI technologies that support radiologists, pulmonologists, and multidisciplinary care teams in lung cancer care," said Jin Kook Kim, CEO of Coreline Soft. "We are pleased to explore this potential collaboration with Optellum. Optellum's LungOS platform and Virtual Nodule Clinic help healthcare institutions manage the care pathway for patients with lung nodules in a more structured way."

"Through this collaboration, we expect to connect Coreline Soft's accumulated expertise in chest CT-based lung nodule detection and lung cancer screening workflow with Optellum's lung nodule risk assessment and management workflow," he added. "Together, we aim to contribute to a more connected, efficient, and scalable lung cancer care model."

The LungOS® platform for opportunistic screening of incidental lung nodules includes Optellum Virtual Nodule Clinic® with Patient Discovery AI and reimbursed Lung Cancer Prediction AI, supporting clinicians in identifying, risk-stratifying, and managing patients with lung nodules. Optellum VNC is cleared in the US and Australia for incidental lung nodules, as well as for screening-detected and incidental lung nodules in the EU, UK, and Switzerland.

About Optellum

Optellum is a commercial-stage AI healthcare company dedicated to revolutionizing early diagnosis and treatment of lung disease, starting with one of the deadliest, lung cancer.

Optellum's flagship product, Virtual Nodule Clinic (VNC) with Lung Cancer Prediction AI (LCP), is the world's first FDA-cleared and reimbursed software-as-a-medical-device (SaMD) solution for AI-powered lung cancer prioritization and diagnostic support. Clinicians trust the Optellum solution to aid them in making the most appropriate life-saving treatment decisions for their patients. Backed by real-world clinical evidence, Optellum's solution accelerates the diagnostic care pathway by enabling early patient identification, enhancing prioritization, and improving clinicians' efficiency, reducing time to guideline-recommended treatment. Optellum VNC is FDA cleared, CE-MDR marked, UKCA marked, and TGA-approved.

Optellum is headquartered in Oxford, United Kingdom, and has an office at the Texas Medical Center in Houston, Texas, US.

About Coreline Soft

Coreline Soft is a medical AI company that develops and commercializes AI-powered medical imaging analysis software based on chest CT. Its AVIEW platform supports lung cancer screening and thoracic disease assessment by assisting clinicians in detecting, analyzing, and managing clinically relevant findings from CT examinations.

AVIEW Lung Nodule CAD is FDA-cleared computer-aided detection (CADe) software designed to assist radiologists in detecting lung nodules during the review of chest CT examinations. Beyond lung nodule detection, Coreline Soft is expanding its multi-disease chest CT strategy to analyze a broader range of clinical information from a single low-dose chest CT, including emphysema/COPD and coronary artery calcification (CAC).

Coreline Soft has participated in major lung cancer screening initiatives, including HANSE in Germany, IMPULSION in France, and RISP in Italy, and has built regulatory and clinical experience across global markets. AVIEW has been used in more than 3 million real-world clinical cases across over 300 institutions in 19 countries. The company has obtained 12 FDA 510(k) clearances and continues to expand the use of AVIEW across screening, clinical workflow, and research settings.

Coreline Soft is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, and operates local subsidiaries in Europe and North America.

References:

[1] National Cancer Institute, Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) Program. Cancer Stat Facts: Lung and Bronchus Cancer. https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/lungb.html (Accessed August 2026)

[2] Smith-Bindman R, et al. Projected Lifetime Cancer Risks From Current Computed Tomography Imaging. JAMA Internal Medicine, 2025.

[3] Gould MK, et al. Recent Trends in the Identification of Incidental Pulmonary Nodules. American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, 2015.

[4] Vachani A, et al. The Probability of Lung Cancer in Patients With Incidentally Detected Pulmonary Nodules. Chest, 2022.

SOURCE Coreline Soft