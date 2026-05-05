Corero Network Security Celebrates Michelle Ragusa-McBain Named to 2026 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100

Recognition highlights leadership in building global partner ecosystems and advancing channel-driven growth

LONDON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF), leader in real-time DDoS protection and service availability, today announced that Michelle Ragusa-McBain, Vice President of Global Channel Sales, has been named to the prestigious 2026 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 list.

This elite recognition from CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, honors an outstanding group of influential leaders who drive innovation, growth, and success across the IT channel ecosystem. The Power 100 represents a select subset of executives recognized for their strategic vision, advocacy, and measurable impact on partner success.

Michelle Ragusa-McBain joined Corero to build and scale its global partner program from the ground up, expanding reach across enterprise, service provider, and managed security ecosystems. Her leadership has centered on creating a partner-first strategy that aligns channel growth with customer outcomes, enabling partners to deliver high-performance DDoS protection that strengthens cyber resilience and ensures always-on service availability.

Over the past year, Ragusa-McBain has played a pivotal role in establishing the foundation for a global, partner-led go-to-market model designed for scale. By prioritizing enablement, co-innovation, and deeper collaboration, she is helping position Corero as a trusted partner for organizations navigating an increasingly complex and persistent threat landscape. Her work equips partners to proactively defend against attacks in real time, minimize disruption, and deliver the resilience and reliability their customers depend on.

"I'm truly honored to be recognized among such an inspiring group of women who are shaping the future of the channel," said Michelle Ragusa-McBain, Vice President of Global Channel Sales at Corero Network Security. "Building strong, meaningful partnerships is what energizes me every day, and I'm excited to keep growing Corero's global partner ecosystem. Together with our partners, we're creating new ways to deliver value, strengthen resilience, and help customers stay always on."

The 2026 Women of the Channel list will be featured online beginning May 4 at crn.com/wotc.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF).

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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SOURCE Corero Network Security