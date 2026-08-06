Corero Network Security Strengthens Position as Leader and Innovator in 2026 DDoS SPARK Matrix™

Elevated ranking reflects continued market momentum and customer confidence in Corero's real-time DDoS protection portfolio

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security(AIM: CNS)(OTCQX: DDOSF), the distributed denial of service ("DDoS") protection specialists and champion of adaptive, real-time service availability, today announced it has strengthened its position as a Leader and maintained its standing as the only Emerging Innovator in the 2026 SPARK Matrix™ for DDoS Mitigation, published by global advisory firm QKS Group.

Corero's advancement within the top right leader's quadrant reflects sustained market momentum, deeper global partnerships, and growing customer confidence in Corero's SmartWall ONE™ and CORE solutions. Together, these solutions deliver enhanced cyber resiliency across layers 3 through 7, including real-time DoS/DDoS protection and traffic analytics, better secured access to critical applications, and application-layer defenses, providing customers with greater visibility, operational simplicity and peace of mind.

"Corero Network Security is carving out a distinct position in DDoS mitigation by treating service availability as a real‑time, inline problem rather than a bulk scrubbing exercise," said Lokesh Biswal, Analyst at QKS Group. "SmartWall ONE combines high‑capacity packet inspection with behavior‑based protection to stop zero‑day and multi‑vector attacks at the edge, while its hybrid integrations with providers like Akamai extend that resilience to cloud scale."

Corero's continued recognition as the only Emerging Innovator in the Leader quadrant underscores its differentiated approach to improving cyber resiliency through a platform that delivers comprehensive visibility and real-time DDoS, DoS, and zero-trust access protection. With increasingly AI-augmented analysis and protection, a strong channel strategy, and key alliances with global technology leaders, Corero continues to accelerate its impact across markets. As customer demands evolve, Corero remains focused on delivering scalable, precise, and easy-to-deploy solutions that redefine what effective cyber resilience looks like.

"Customers today expect more than protection, they expect confidence that their services will stay online no matter what," said Carl Herberger, CEO at Corero Network Security. "Being named a Leader and the only Emerging Innovator in QKS Group's SPARK Matrix™ reflects the trust our customers place in SmartWall ONE and CORE every day. We're proud of this recognition, and we remain focused on delivering the real-time protection organizations need to stay resilient."

The abridged SPARK Matrix™ report is available here.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF).

SOURCE Corero Network Security