Corero Network Security Expands Cybersecurity Reach Through Strategic Partnership with ITcare

Partnership delivers real-time DDoS protection and cyber resilience solutions to enterprises, service providers, and critical infrastructure organizations

LONDON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF), leader in real-time DDoS protection and service availability, today announced a strategic partnership with ITcare, a leading provider of technology and managed services solutions. Through this partnership, ITcare will offer Corero's SmartWall ONE™ platform to help organizations defend against increasingly sophisticated Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks while maintaining business continuity and service availability.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, organizations across enterprise, service provider, government, and critical infrastructure sectors face growing pressure to ensure uninterrupted access to applications, services, and networks. Traditional DDoS mitigation approaches often rely on traffic diversion to remote scrubbing centers, which can introduce latency, complexity, and service disruption during attacks.

Corero's SmartWall ONE delivers a modern alternative through always-on, real-time detection and mitigation. The platform combines automated attack detection, mitigation, traffic analysis, visibility, and reporting into a single solution designed to protect against today's most advanced attack methods, including pulse-wave, carpet-bombing, and spread-spectrum attacks.

Unlike traditional detect-and-divert architectures, SmartWall ONE performs line-rate packet inspection and mitigation across Layers 3–7, enabling organizations to stop attacks instantly while maintaining service availability. The platform supports flexible deployment models, including inline, out-of-band, virtualized, on-premises, hybrid cloud, and service provider environments.

For service providers operating Juniper MX and PTX routers, SmartWall ONE integrates directly with existing infrastructure, leveraging native router capabilities to deliver scalable, multi-terabit protection without requiring dedicated scrubbing appliances. The platform also integrates seamlessly with leading networking technologies from Arista, Cisco, Nokia, and others.

Through this partnership, ITcare customers gain access to Corero's industry-leading DDoS protection technology combined with ITcare's expertise in deployment, optimization, and ongoing support. Together, the companies will help customers improve cyber resilience, strengthen operational continuity, and reduce business risk.

"We are excited to partner with Corero and bring advanced DDoS protection capabilities to our customers," said Andrian Visnevschi, CEO & CTO at ITcare. "Corero's technology enables organizations to detect and mitigate attacks in real time while maintaining the service availability their customers depend on."

"DDoS protection is no longer simply about stopping attacks—it's about ensuring business continuity, preserving customer trust, and maintaining operational resilience," said Michelle Ragusa-McBain, Global VP of Channels & Alliances at Corero Network Security. "We are excited to welcome ITcare to the Corero partner ecosystem and look forward to helping customers strengthen their cyber resilience strategies through innovative technology and expert services."

For more information, visit www.itcare.net and www.corero.com.

About ITcare

ITcare is a network engineering and managed services company that helps Internet service providers, wireless and fiber operators, data center operators, cloud and hosting providers, and enterprises design, operate, and automate resilient networks. Through a 24/7 managed Network Operations Center (NOC), professional network architecture and engineering services, and DevOps and automation expertise, ITcare gives operators the depth of a specialist engineering team without the cost of building one in-house. ITcare also develops HORA, an AI network operations platform built and proven inside ITcare's own NOC before it reaches customers. Headquartered in Chisinau, Moldova, and operating under the Moldova IT Park regime, ITcare is ISO/IEC 27001 certified and serves clients worldwide.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF).

SOURCE Corero Network Security