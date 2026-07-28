Michelle Ragusa-McBain Of Corero Network Security Recognized On The CRN Top 100 Executives List For 2026

Global channel leader recognized for driving partner-led innovation, cyber resilience, and global ecosystem growth

LONDON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF), leader in real-time DDoS protection and service availability today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named that Michelle Ragusa-McBain, Global VP of Channels & Alliances, to its prestigious 2026 Top 100 Executives list. This annual ranking highlights passionate and outstanding leaders in the technology industry who are committed to driving IT channel growth through ongoing innovation and strategic, channel-focused initiatives.

Since joining Corero, Ragusa-McBain has elevated the company's global channel and alliances organization, building on its foundation to establish a scalable, partner-first strategy that expands Corero's reach across enterprise, telecommunications, service provider, cloud, and managed security markets. Under her leadership, Corero has accelerated strategic alliances, strengthened global partner engagement, and developed programs designed to help partners deliver industry-leading cyber resilience and always-on digital service availability.

Over the past year, Ragusa-McBain has been instrumental in creating the foundation for Corero's global partner-led go-to-market strategy. By emphasizing enablement, co-selling, co-marketing, and strategic ecosystem collaboration, she has positioned partners to capitalize on growing demand for automated, real-time DDoS protection while helping customers maintain uninterrupted business operations in an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape.

Her leadership continues to strengthen Corero's relationships with strategic technology alliances, service providers, value-added resellers, managed security service providers (MSSPs), distributors, and global systems integrators, enabling organizations worldwide to deliver resilient, always-on digital experiences.

The CRN 2026 Top 100 Executives list honors the achievements of executives across four categories: the 25 Most Influential Executives, Top 25 Channel Sales Leaders, Top 25 Innovators and Top 25 Technology Disrupters. These visionary leaders leverage their distinct strengths to propel the channel forward and shape the industry's direction.

"Each executive recognized here showcases outstanding leadership and deep channel expertise, driving meaningful impact across the partner ecosystem," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "These industry leaders use their unique strengths and unwavering dedication to business growth to spark new opportunities in IT and elevate partner success."

"Leaders don't speak about leadership profusely but rather demonstrate by example to those around them what is important and how to think about delivering results," said Carl Herberger, CEO at Corero Network Security. "True leaders don't go to sleep, don't show up on their timetables, but rather understand that they are the ultimate servants to their customers, shareholders and coworkers. Using this metric, Michelle is truly beyond compare and it's comforting to see how many organizations have acknowledged her gifts and this is yet another example of great industry recognition!"

"I am incredibly honored to be recognized alongside so many inspiring leaders who continue to advance the technology channel," said Michelle Ragusa-McBain, Global Vice President of Channels & Alliances at Corero Network Security. "This recognition reflects the collective efforts of our talented team, our trusted partners, and Corero's unwavering commitment to building a world-class partner ecosystem. Together, we're helping organizations strengthen cyber resilience through innovative solutions that keep critical services protected and available when they matter most."

Coverage of the 2026 Top 100 Executives list will begin July 27 at crn.com/top100.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF).

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Corero Network Security