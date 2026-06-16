Coreshell Technologies Enters Defense Market with a Scalable, Fully Domestic Battery Platform for Defense Applications

ADS invests in Coreshell to strengthen the domestic supply chain and bring American-made batteries to the DOW

DETROIT, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coreshell Technologies today announced its expansion into the defense market, offering the only high-performance batteries that are simultaneously scalable, mission-ready, and entirely free of Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) materials. The announcement comes as ADS, a leading provider of mission-critical equipment to the DOW, makes a strategic investment in the company. The backing signals growing urgency among defense contractors and procurement officers to eliminate Chinese materials from critical supply chains, a challenge that will be on full display at Reindustrialize in Detroit this week, where Coreshell is exhibiting.

Coreshell's batteries replace Chinese-processed graphite, the dominant anode material in virtually every battery on the market today, with metallurgical silicon, creating a battery that is fully compliant with NDAA Section 842. Most battery manufacturers, including those claiming domestic assembly, still depend on Chinese-processed graphite for their anodes. Coreshell eliminates that exposure entirely.

"The U.S. has invested billions to bring battery manufacturing home, but by neglecting the anode, we have left the front door wide open," said Jonathan Tan, CEO and Co-founder of Coreshell Technologies. "Metallurgical silicon closes that gap. Defense programs need to accelerate its adoption to cut foreign supply chain dependence at the most vulnerable point in the entire battery manufacturing process."

As defense contractors work to eliminate FEOC exposure from their supply chains, Coreshell's approach is attracting support from across the defense industrial base.

"Program managers and procurement officers are under real pressure to demonstrate NDAA compliance and eliminate FEOC exposure, and most battery options available today still carry significant supply chain risk," said Dave Bellis, Manager of Corporate Strategy and Development at ADS. "From our position supporting defense customers across the procurement ecosystem, we see that challenge firsthand. Coreshell is addressing it with a domestically sourced solution that can scale using proven manufacturing processes. That combination of resilience and scalability is exactly what the market needs, and it's why we are making an investment."

Beyond NDAA compliance, Coreshell's technology delivers meaningful performance advantages. Metallurgical silicon anodes provide a 30% increase in energy density over conventional graphite, directly extending vehicle range, drone flight times, and soldier-carried equipment endurance. The platform functions as a drop-in replacement for conventional batteries, requiring no re-tooling, and is built on existing and already scaled domestic critical mineral production, meaning the surge capacity that defense programs need is available today.

Coreshell is sourcing its American metallurgical silicon from Ferroglobe, one of the world's leading suppliers of critical minerals.

"Defense procurement officers are navigating one of the most complex compliance environments in recent memory, and the graphite problem is one they can't afford to ignore," said Bill Hightower, President of U.S. Corporate Affairs and North American Business Development, Ferroglobe. "Coreshell's platform gives contractors a clear, verifiable path to NDAA compliance without sacrificing performance or timelines. That combination doesn't exist anywhere else in the market right now."

Target applications include UAVs and UUVs, autonomous ground vehicles and tactical robotics, portable soldier-carried equipment, defense contractor supply chains requiring NDAA-compliant sourcing, government fleet electrification, and grid storage supporting critical infrastructure.

Coreshell has an established track record in the electric vehicle market and is now bringing that proven technology to defense and critical infrastructure customers for whom performance, durability, and domestic sourcing are non-negotiable.

About Coreshell Technologies

Coreshell Technologies develops high-performance batteries that replace graphite with domestically-sourced metallurgical silicon. Its proprietary platform unlocks the performance of metallurgical silicon, delivering higher performance than conventional battery cells at significantly lower cost. Headquartered in San Leandro, California, Coreshell works with battery manufacturers, auto OEMs, and defense customers committed to a fully domestic energy supply chain.

About ADS

For nearly three decades, ADS has served as the critical connector between the defense innovation ecosystem and the operational needs of those who protect our nation. In today's rapidly evolving threat environment, our mission transcends traditional equipment supply—we create pathways for emerging technologies to reach the field faster while ensuring continuity of mission-critical capabilities.

SOURCE Coreshell Technologies