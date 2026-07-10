Coreshell Technologies Partners with L&F to Scale Batteries Free of Chinese Materials

Coreshell's cathode active materials supply deal with L&F eliminates the final FEOC risk in the battery supply chain — giving defense suppliers, OEMs, and energy storage customers a fully China-free option

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coreshell Technologies, a battery technology company, today announced an eight-year supply agreement with L&F Co., Ltd to secure a long-term supply of lithium-iron phosphate ("LFP") cathode active materials. The agreement marks a pivotal step in onshoring one of the most critical sourcing bottlenecks in the battery supply chain. Coreshell now has access to one of the largest non-Chinese sources of LFP, delivering a battery supply chain that is fully compliant with emerging U.S. sourcing requirements. For defense suppliers, mobility OEMs, and energy storage companies, that means Coreshell can build a product using a resilient supply chain deeply rooted in security and compliance.

As U.S. policy increasingly restricts battery materials sourced from Foreign Entities of Concern (FEOCs), manufacturers are facing growing pressure to build FEOC-free supply chains. Today, the overwhelming majority of LFP is produced in China, leaving battery manufacturers exposed to geopolitical disruption, changing trade policies, and volatile lead times.

With this long-term supply chain agreement in place, Coreshell can offer customers a FEOC-compliant battery platform at both the anode and cathode level — closing the gap that has left manufacturers exposed to dependency on Chinese companies. Coreshell's proprietary nanomaterials enable metallurgical-grade silicon, sourced in the United States, to perform reliably in lithium-ion battery cells, eliminating the structural degradation that has historically limited metallurgical-grade silicon at scale. Combined with L&F's LFP cathode active materials, this is the only verified, full-cell compliant supply chain combination available at commercial scale.

Federal procurement programs administered through the US Department of War and Department of Energy have incorporated domestic sourcing restrictions into funding and contract eligibility criteria, and private sector OEMs are applying similar standards in their own purchasing decisions. The eight-year L&F agreement is designed to give Coreshell the supply certainty needed to serve these customers reliably across multi-year program cycles.

"We are pleased to partner with Coreshell, whose battery platform is gaining momentum across EV and defense applications," said Seung-Heon Ryu, CFO of L&F. "This agreement demonstrates the growing recognition of L&F's LFP cathode material technology and non-China supply chain competitiveness in North America, while supporting customers' increasing needs for supply stability, regulatory responsiveness, and procurement readiness under evolving U.S. requirements such as NDAA. As Coreshell expands into mission-critical energy applications, including defense platforms, we believe this collaboration represents an important opportunity for L&F's LFP cathode materials to extend beyond ESS and support a broader range of mobility and defense-related markets."

"This agreement completes what we've been building toward — a battery manufactured in the U.S. that's fully free of Chinese minerals and components from anode to cathode, and that meets the highest compliance standards available," said Jonathan Tan, CEO of Coreshell Technologies. "For customers in defense, EVs, and grid storage, supply chain compliance is now a procurement prerequisite, and this deal gives Coreshell the ability to meet that standard at scale."

About Coreshell Technologies, Inc.

Coreshell Technologies develops high-performance batteries that replace graphite with domestically sourced metallurgical silicon. Its proprietary platform unlocks the performance of metallurgical silicon, delivering higher performance than conventional battery cells at significantly lower cost. Headquartered in San Leandro, California, Coreshell works with battery manufacturers, auto OEMs, and defense customers committed to a fully domestic energy supply chain. For more information, visit www.coreshell.com.

SOURCE Coreshell Technologies