Corma Recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for SaaS Management Platforms for Second Consecutive Year

Second consecutive inclusion comes as SaaS and AI sprawl create new visibility, access, spend, and governance challenges for modern IT teams

PARIS, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corma, a European software license, identity and access governance platform, today announced that it has been included in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SaaS Management Platforms. This marks Corma's second consecutive inclusion in the Gartner report, having been recognized in 2025 as the youngest and fastest innovating vendor in its category.

Corma recognised in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SaaS Management

As companies adopt more SaaS applications and build agents on their own across the business, IT teams are being asked to manage a larger, less visible, and more fragmented software environment which is becoming increasingly agentic. Corma helps organizations regain control by centralizing visibility on software and Agents, automating joiner-mover-leaver workflows and access reviews, identifying underused licenses, and helping teams eliminate software waste faster than a human ever could.

"There was a time when IT teams could clean up the SaaS stack relatively easily and periodically on their own, but that world is gone," said Héloïse Rozès, co-founder and CEO of Corma. "Today, as the next gen of software has created a fantastic playing field, every employee is bound to become an orchestrator. Tomorrow, my bet is that no one will see a company where an employee has not connected with an MCP, AI skills or APIs to streamline their work. That potential is powerful but at scale it creates an IT governance black hole: sprawling spend, unknown duplicates and adoption patterns, and risk quietly building up. Corma exists to make sure all of that is visible and make sure IT teams remain proactive for this new era, to keep serving their companies best interests."

In the 2026 report, Gartner noted Corma's continuous release cadence, including 70 releases during the analysis period, and described Corma's agent-based architecture, including various AI agents that navigate software admin consoles to collect unique data insights and provisioning agents that automate access changes.

Corma's approach and platform is designed for companies that need enterprise-grade software governance without enterprise complexity. Its specialized agents collect key information such as license renewal terms, authorized users, and usage metrics, enabling IT, finance, procurement, and security teams to make better software decisions from one place.

The inclusion follows a period of continued growth for Corma. In December 2025, the company announced a $4.2 million Seed round led by XTX Ventures, with participation from Tuesday Capital, Kima Ventures, 50 Partners, and Olympe Capital, to accelerate product development, AI buildout, and commercial expansion.

To learn more about Corma, visit https://www.corma.io/.

About Corma

Founded in 2023 in Paris, France, Corma helps companies of all sizes understand, manage, and optimize their software stack. Created in response to widespread software sprawl and rising AI complexity, Corma gives IT teams the visibility and automations they need to manage software access, control costs, streamline provisioning, and improve governance.

Media Contact:

Héloïse Rozès

+33788220940

[email protected]

SOURCE Corma