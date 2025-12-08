Corma Announces €3.5M Seed Round to Revolutionize Software License and Access Governance

Corma helps teams manage their internal software stack, limiting bloat, reducing costs, and improving efficiency.

PARIS, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corma, a SaaS management solution to help IT teams control software overload, has raised €3.5 million in Seed funding to continue its mission to solve the complex and expensive internal software management problem. The round was led by XTX Ventures with follow-on investments from Tuesday Capital, Kima Ventures, 50 Partners, and Olympe Capital. The funding will be used primarily for product development, AI buildout, and commercial expansion.

Corma Co-Founders: (from left to right) Samuel Bismut, Héloïse Rozès, & Nikolai Fomm

The average internal software stack has grown tenfold in the past eight years (from 8 apps in 2015 to 112 in 2023), becoming a significant drag on productivity and financial performance that will only get worse with AI. Additionally, calculating the cost of a software portfolio is challenging and constantly evolving due to company growth, workforce expansion, new service subscriptions, and shifting business models.

"We see teams everywhere that are overwhelmed by the number of apps they need to manage every day. They lose money left and right, spend their day on operational tasks instead of strategic initiatives. At the same time, the risks of data leaks and access abuse increases every day with the rise of Shadow AI and the overall permission sprawl," says Corma co-founder and CEO, Héloïse Rozès.

With an increasing amount of software to manage internally, IT departments are unaware of how many apps are in use, how much they pay for them, and whether or not they're useful. Corma's specialized agents collect key information such as license renewal terms, authorized users, and usage metrics, enabling data-driven software investment decisions that reduce total spend by up to 20% and save hundreds of hours on provisioning and access reviews.

"Organizations are increasingly inundated with new software, resulting in unchecked SaaS adoption and spend, rather than the promised productivity and efficiency gains," said Ethan Imboden, Partner at Tuesday Capital. "Corma restores visibility and control to leadership and IT teams, providing the critical tools and insights growing companies need to thrive in the AI era."

With a 4.8/5 customer satisfaction rating on Gartner and a diverse user base which includes companies such as Brevo, Owkin, Mobilexpense, Skello, Hack The Box, and Brut, Corma was selected as the youngest company in this year's Gartner's Magic Quadrant in SaaS Management as well as the vendor with the highest speed of shipping new features.

About Corma

Founded in 2023 in Paris, France, Corma is redefining how small and mid-size companies understand, manage, and optimize their software spend. Created in response to widespread software sprawl and rising AI complexity, Corma offers clarity, efficiency, and the foundation needed to boost productivity. Built with an international vision from the start, Corma enables teams to work better, focus on what matters, and thrive in the age of AI. For more information, visit Corma's website: https://www.corma.io/

Media Contact:

Héloïse Rozès

208-614-4049

SOURCE Corma