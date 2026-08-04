Cornerstone Advisors Appoints Mazen Ghalayini as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Current CEO and Founder Steve Williams transitioning to Founding Partner to focus on clients, growth, and industry leadership as firm enters next stage of growth

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Advisors ("Cornerstone"), a leading management and technology consultancy serving banks, credit unions, and fintechs, today announced the appointment of Mazen Ghalayini as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. Ghalayini succeeds Cornerstone CEO and co-founder Steve Williams, who is transitioning to Founding Partner, effective immediately.

Mazen Ghalayini, CEO & Chairman | Cornerstone Advisors Steve Williams, Founding Partner | Cornerstone Advisors

Moving from his position as President, in his new role as CEO Ghalayini will lead the firm's strategic direction, operations and continued investment in delivering advisory services, research, and technology insights to financial institutions navigating a rapidly evolving industry, providing the client-centric culture that has defined Cornerstone for more than two decades.

"It's a privilege to build on the incredible foundation Steve and our team have created over the last 25 years," said Ghalayini. "Cornerstone has earned the trust of financial institutions by helping them navigate change with practical, forward-looking advice. As CEO, my priority is to continue investing in our people, our capabilities, and our client experience while ensuring we remain the trusted partner banks, credit unions and fintechs rely on to achieve their ongoing, strategic goals."

"This transition is a natural evolution for Cornerstone and demonstrates the strength of our leadership team," said Williams. "Mazen is an exceptional leader who understands our business, our clients, and our culture. His experience building and scaling organizations, combined with his commitment to our people and our values, makes him the right person to lead Cornerstone into its next long-term chapter. I look forward to continuing to partner with him in my new role."

As Founding Partner, Williams will expand his focus on advising clients, cultivating strategic client relationships, and representing Cornerstone across the financial services industry. During his tenure as CEO, Williams helped build Cornerstone into a leading advisory firm for fast-scaling banks, credit unions, and fintechs that are leaning into strategic transformation. Under his leadership, Cornerstone has been proud to maintain a 90 Net Promoter Score with clients.

With this transition, Cornerstone builds on the strong foundation established by its founders while positioning the firm for its next phase of growth under Ghalayini's leadership. Together, they will continue advancing Cornerstone's mission of helping financial institutions improve performance and drive long-term growth.

About Cornerstone Advisors

For 25 years, Cornerstone Advisors has delivered gritty insights, bold strategies and data-driven solutions to build smarter banks, credit unions and fintechs. From technology systems selection and implementation to contract negotiations, performance improvement, vendor management, strategic planning, and merger and acquisition services, Cornerstone combines expertise with research and proprietary data to help financial institutions thrive in today's challenging environment.

Contact:

Cate Pitts, Editorial Director

Cornerstone Advisors

(480) 425-5203

[email protected]

SOURCE Cornerstone Advisors