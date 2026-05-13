Cornerstone Advisors Joins National Association of Latino Credit Unions and Professionals as Strategic Collaborator to Provide Specialized Advisory Services

Partnership brings Cornerstone's decades of "smarter bank" expertise to NLCUP members

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Advisors, a leading provider of business and technology consulting services for banks, credit unions, and fintech firms, today announced a first-of-its-kind strategic partnership with the National Association of Latino Credit Unions and Professionals (NLCUP). Under the agreement, Cornerstone will serve as an official "Collaborator" of the NLCUP to deliver contract negotiation expertise to approximately 80 member credit unions with assets ranging from $100 million to $197 billion.

The service Cornerstone brings to the partnership is backed by decades of authoritative research, thought leadership, and proprietary data. "Cornerstone has worked hand in hand with credit unions for over 20 years, and this partnership embodies the firm's commitment to a sense of community," said Steve Williams, chief executive officer and founding partner at Cornerstone Advisors. "We fully understand the challenges credit union leaders face in today's competitive landscape, and we're honored to be given this opportunity to arm mission-driven institutions with the same tools that enable larger players to compete."

According to Barbara Mojica, executive director at NLCUP, the Hispanic/Latinx community represents one of the fastest-growing populations in the United States, yet access to the tailored financial guidance these communities deserve has not kept pace. "At a time when our communities are facing real and growing uncertainty, NLCUP is more determined than ever to make sure they have access to the tools and expertise they need to build financial security. We're excited about our partnership with Cornerstone Advisors because it is a direct reflection of that commitment. Together, we're making sure that the credit unions are well-resourced, well-advised, and have every advantage they need to compete, grow, and deliver on the promise of economic opportunity for everyone," she said.

"When we arm community financial institutions with the right data and strategy, we're not just helping them survive, we're helping them give the communities they serve a fighting chance to build real wealth," Williams said. "We look forward to helping NLCUP member credit unions thrive and scale as they continue to do what they've always done best: show up for the people in their communities."

About Cornerstone Advisors

For over 20 years, Cornerstone Advisors has delivered gritty insights, bold strategies, and data-driven solutions to build smarter banks, credit unions, and fintechs. From technology systems selection and implementation to contract negotiations, performance improvement, vendor management, strategic planning, and merger and acquisition services, Cornerstone combines expertise with research and proprietary data to help financial institutions thrive in today's challenging environment.

About the National Association of Latino Credit Unions and Professionals

The National Association of Latino Credit Unions and Professionals (NLCUP) is committed to empowering the Hispanic/Latinx community through financial education, access to services, and opportunities for economic growth and professional advancement. The association champions diversity, equity, and inclusion across the credit union industry and works to ensure that Latinx voices are represented, heard, and uplifted at every level.

Media Contact:

Cate Pitts

Editorial Director, Cornerstone Advisors

P: (480) 425-5203

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Cornerstone Advisors