Cornerstone Research Announces New Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Ricchetti brings more than two decades of economic consulting experience to the position. Before becoming CEO, he served on the firm's board of directors for four years, led the Antitrust Practice for eight years, headed the Economics Practice for two years, and helped grow our Chicago office from 10 people to over 150. In those roles, he oversaw a wide range of strategic initiatives for the firm, including recruiting and mentoring talent, building relationships with key experts and clients, and supporting the integration of advanced data analytics.

"Cornerstone Research has earned its reputation by delivering exceptional work on the most complex regulatory and litigation matters," said Dr. Ricchetti. "Rahul and I share a vision for the firm and a deep commitment to excellence across every aspect of our business. As we look ahead, we will continue to invest in outstanding talent, strengthen our network of academic experts, and advance the technologies, AI capabilities, and analytical methods that are reshaping the fields of law and economics."

During his tenure as CEO, Dr. Guha expanded the firm's geographic footprint, helped build a large network of world-class testifying experts, and advanced its big data analytical infrastructure. Dr. Guha will remain engaged with the firm as a senior advisor to support the leadership transition.

"Bryan possesses the technical acumen, strategic foresight, and commitment to quality required to guide Cornerstone Research forward," noted Dr. Guha. "His deep understanding of our client base and firm culture makes him the ideal leader to accelerate our market momentum."

Kristin Feitzinger, chair of Cornerstone's board of directors, praised both leaders. "Over his thirty years at Cornerstone, culminating in his role as CEO, Rahul helped build the firm and nurture its reputation for rigor and client trust," said Ms. Feitzinger. "Bryan has spent two decades earning that same trust from our colleagues, clients, and experts, and the board could not be more confident handing him the reins."

About Cornerstone Research

Cornerstone Research is at the forefront of economic and financial consulting, delivering the rigorous analytical solutions required to navigate complex disputes. The firm draws from an extensive network of prominent academic and industry experts to support each matter effectively. Pairing a deep understanding of economics and finance with a suite of industry-leading artificial intelligence and machine learning tools, Cornerstone provides clients with a sophisticated, tailored approach. A reputation for innovation, precision, and excellence has defined Cornerstone since 1989. That momentum continues with over 1,000 professionals collaborating across nine offices in the US, UK, and EU. Learn more at https://www.cornerstone.com/.

SOURCE Cornerstone Research