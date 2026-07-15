Financial Economist Ryan Williams Joins Cornerstone Research as Principal in London

LONDON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A valuation expert with deep experience across academia, consulting, industry, and the regulatory process, Dr Williams brings a cross-disciplinary lens to a wide range of economic, financial, and technology issues.

Cornerstone Research, a leading provider of economic and financial consulting and expert testimony, announced today that Ryan Williams has joined the firm as a principal. Dr Williams strengthens the firm's extensive work in international arbitration, valuation, regulatory analysis, and competition.

Ryan Williams

"Ryan's range sets him apart," said Ronnie Barnes, head of Cornerstone's International Arbitration and Litigation practice and cohead of the firm's valuation, M&A, and bankruptcy practice. "He is an accomplished scholar and educator, a seasoned consultant, a proven expert witness, and a recognised authority within the UK regulatory system. This rare combination of perspectives offers our clients not only rigorous analysis, but also strategic clarity when navigating their most consequential matters."

Expertise across sectors and jurisdictions

As an expert witness, Dr Williams has valued assets and quantified damages in commercial litigations and international arbitrations involving sovereign governments, multinational corporations, and franchise networks. He has consulted on energy, mining, technology, telecommunications, and utilities matters across Europe, North America, and South America.

"I'm delighted to be joining Cornerstone Research," said Dr Williams. "Many of the most important valuation and damages questions sit at the intersection of economics, regulation, and market reality, and I have spent my career on all three. Working across these fields has trained me to see an issue from every side, and I look forward to bringing that perspective and experience to Cornerstone's clients on their most significant challenges."

Experience inside the regulatory process

Dr Williams serves as a non-executive director of the Regulatory Policy Committee, the independent body that scrutinises regulation for the UK Parliament, where he evaluates the economic and regulatory impact of proposed legislation, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI). He has also worked on the other side of regulation as chief economist of a UK cleantech company, where he led the design of electricity-market systems and related analytics.

Research and teaching in valuation and finance

As a research fellow at Imperial College Business School's Centre for Climate Finance and Investment, Dr Williams teaches courses on the valuation of renewable energy and infrastructure investments and publishes on the economics that underpin them.

He has held senior academic appointments in Europe and the United States, serving as a professor of finance at the Université Paris Dauphine-PSL and as a tenured professor at the University of Arizona.

Dr Williams holds a Ph.D. from Georgia State University and a B.S. from Oglethorpe University.

About Cornerstone Research

Cornerstone Research is at the forefront of economic and financial consulting, delivering the rigorous analytical solutions required to navigate complex disputes. The firm draws from an extensive network of prominent academic and industry experts to support each matter effectively. Pairing a deep understanding of economics and finance with a suite of industry-leading artificial intelligence and machine learning tools, Cornerstone provides clients with a sophisticated, tailored approach. A reputation for innovation, precision, and excellence has defined Cornerstone since 1989. That momentum continues with over 1,000 professionals collaborating across nine offices in the US, UK, and EU.

SOURCE Cornerstone Research