Coronavirus Test Kits Market to Reach Over $ 11 Billion | Increasing Screening Efforts to Boost Growth | Technavio
Apr 29, 2021, 15:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The coronavirus test kits market is expected to witness a decremental growth of USD 11.01 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over (23)% during the forecast period.
Our exclusive report talks about market scenarios, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behavior.
Download Our Free Sample Report
The report on the coronavirus test kits market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe.
The coronavirus test kits market analysis includes the end-user segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing screening of passengers in airports as one of the prime reasons driving the coronavirus test kits market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The coronavirus test kits market covers the following areas:
Coronavirus Test Kits Market Sizing
Coronavirus Test Kits Market Forecast
Coronavirus Test Kits Market Analysis
More details: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43216
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Hologic Inc.
- Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
- QIAGEN NV
- Seegene Inc.
- SolGent Co. Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Related Reports on Healthcare Include:
Global Medical Ventilators Market - Global medical ventilators market is segmented by product (ICU ventilators and portable ventilators), technology (invasive ventilators and non-invasive ventilators), end-user (hospitals, ASCs, and home care), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).
Download the Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Medical Gas Cylinder Market - Global medical gas cylinder market is segmented by product (HHH, PBI, and RI) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).
Download the Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non-government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- COVID-19 impact and recovery for end-user segment
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Hologic Inc.
- Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
- QIAGEN NV
- Seegene Inc.
- SolGent Co. Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/coronavirus-test-kits-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article