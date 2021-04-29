Coronavirus Test Kits Market to Reach Over $ 11 Billion | Increasing Screening Efforts to Boost Growth | Technavio

Our exclusive report talks about market scenarios, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behavior.

Download Our Free Sample Report

The report on the coronavirus test kits market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe.

The coronavirus test kits market analysis includes the end-user segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing screening of passengers in airports as one of the prime reasons driving the coronavirus test kits market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The coronavirus test kits market covers the following areas:

Coronavirus Test Kits Market Sizing

Coronavirus Test Kits Market Forecast

Coronavirus Test Kits Market Analysis

More details: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43216

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

QIAGEN NV

Seegene Inc.

SolGent Co. Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Related Reports on Healthcare Include:

Global Medical Ventilators Market - Global medical ventilators market is segmented by product (ICU ventilators and portable ventilators), technology (invasive ventilators and non-invasive ventilators), end-user (hospitals, ASCs, and home care), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Download the Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Medical Gas Cylinder Market - Global medical gas cylinder market is segmented by product (HHH, PBI, and RI) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Download the Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

COVID-19 impact and recovery for end-user segment

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

QIAGEN NV

Seegene Inc.

SolGent Co. Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/coronavirus-test-kits-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio