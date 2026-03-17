Correction: Multiconsult Annual Report 2025

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Multiconsult

Mar 17, 2026, 06:17 ET

OSLO, Norway, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiconsult ASA (OSE: MULTI) Multiconsult (OSE: MULTI) Reference is made to the release issued 17 March, 07:05 CET related to the annual report 2026: Missing page in Audit report and incorrect file name for the ESEF file.

The corrected stock exchange announcement for the Multiconsult Annual Report replaces Appendix 5 in the notice of annual general meeting in Multiconsult ASA.

Multiconsult Annual Report 2025
Multiconsult ASA (Oslo: MULTI) has published its annual report for 2025 today.

The company publishes the annual report in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) and as an interactive PDF, both available as attachments to this release. The annual report is also available on the company's website: www.multiconsultgroup.com 

For further information, please contact:

   Investor relations:
      Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & IRO
      Phone: +47 416 11 161
      E-mail: [email protected] / [email protected] 

Media contact:
      Lars Nermoen, Communications Director
      Phone: +47 902 40?153
      E-mail: [email protected] 


This is information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to
Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/multiconsult/r/correction--multiconsult-annual-report-2025,c4322225

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SOURCE Multiconsult

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