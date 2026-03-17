Notice of annual general meeting in Multiconsult ASA

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Multiconsult

Mar 17, 2026, 02:34 ET

OSLO, Norway, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiconsult (Oslo: MULTI)

Annual general meeting of Multiconsult ASA will be held on Thursday 16 April 2026 at 05:00 p.m. / 17:00 hours CEST at the Company's head office, at the company's head office, Nedre Skøyen vei 2, 0276 Oslo, Norway.

This is a physical meeting, and we encourage shareholders to either participate by advance votes, proxy or physically. If any shareholder enrolled prefer to attend electronically, please send an e-mail to [email protected] and we will facilitate for this. 

All the documents to be processed at the annual general meeting, including the Multiconsult Annual Report 2025, are available on the company's website: www.multiconsultgroup.com.

Please find attached the following documents: 

  • Notice of the annual general meeting 
  • Proposed resolutions 
  • Attendance form 
  • Proxy form 
  • Statement of the nomination committee 
  • Report regarding salary and other remuneration for leading persons 
  • Multiconsult Annual Report 2024 
  • Memo on profit sharing

For further information, please contact:
Investor relations: 
Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & IRO 
Phone: +47 416 11 161 
E-mail: [email protected]

Media contact: 
Lars Nermoen, Communications Director 
Phone: +47 902 40 153 
E-mail: [email protected] 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/multiconsult/r/notice-of-annual-general-meeting-in-multiconsult-asa,c4322054

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