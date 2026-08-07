Cosign Launches in Columbus as New Supply Pushes Apartment Vacancy to a Record High

Third-Party Guarantor Platform Offers a Cosigner Alternative to Approve More Qualified Renters Across the Columbus MSA

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosign, a third-party lease guarantor platform and cosigner alternative platform designed to expand renter access while protecting property owners, has launched in Columbus, where a multi-year building boom pushed multifamily vacancy to its highest level on record.

Zach Schofel is the co-founder and CEO of Cosign, a third-party guarantor platform that expands properties’ renter pools, increases occupancy, and ultimately boosts NOI while broadening affordable housing access for renters.

According to CoStar data, Columbus's apartment market reflects a growing disconnect between record supply and apartment approvals. Vacancy has climbed to an all-time high of 10.2% after four consecutive years of new construction outpaced demand, with more than 9,300 units delivered in the past year alone and another 9,400 under construction. To compete, a record share of communities are offering concessions, including roughly two months free at many new luxury lease-ups, while rent growth has slowed to just 0.8%. As operators look beyond costly incentives to reduce vacancy rates, many are focused on expanding apartment approvals by qualifying renters who can afford the rent but fall just short of traditional credit score or screening requirements.

At Ardent Communities, that means losing qualified applicants over one missing piece. With 40 communities across the Columbus MSA, management adopted Cosign as a cosigner alternative to solve exactly that problem. When renters fall just short of standard qualification criteria and have no cosigner to rely on, Cosign steps in as a qualified third-party guarantor and cosigner alternative, allowing Ardent's Columbus-area properties to increase apartment approvals while maintaining financial protections. As a lease guarantor, Cosign helps operators reduce vacancy rates by approving qualified renters who might otherwise be denied.

"At Ardent Communities, we're committed to creating a leasing experience that's both efficient and accessible without compromising our qualification standards," said said Jeff French, the vice president of leasing operations at Ardent Communities. "Cosign, as a third-party guarantor, has given us added flexibility when working with qualified applicants who don't have a traditional cosigner and fall just short of our screening criteria. It has helped us approve more residents with confidence while keeping the process simple for both our team and prospective renters."

Founded by real estate owners and operators, Cosign's underwriting model evaluates payment behavior and recency rather than relying solely on a credit score, an approach designed for a market absorbing new residents faster than its qualification rules have adjusted.

"Columbus has more apartments than ever and vacancy to match, but that hasn't solved who gets approved," said Zach Schofel, co-founder and CEO of Cosign. "Cosign gives operators like Ardent a way to fill units with renters who can actually afford them, instead of losing deals over a missing cosigner."

For more information, visit www.rentwithcosign.com and follow on social media @rentwithcosign.

About Cosign

Cosign is a real estate technology company and lease guarantor service that bridges the gap between qualified renters and landlords. Founded by real estate professionals, Cosign's mission is to expand housing access through data-driven underwriting that considers payment behavior, not just credit scores. Active in more than 500,000 units across 3,000+ communities nationwide, Cosign is helping modern operators approve more qualified renters in both tight and oversupplied markets. For more information, visit www.rentwithcosign.com

SOURCE Cosign