Cosign Launches in Houston as Record Apartment Supply Fails to Fix Renter Access

Third-Party Guarantor Platform Helps Increase Apartment Approvals as Houston Vacancy Remains Elevated

HOUSTON, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosign, a third-party lease guarantor platform and cosigner alternative designed to expand renter access while protecting property owners, has launched in Houston, addressing a disconnect that's become common across the metro: thousands of new apartments, and qualified renters still getting turned away.

Zach Schofel is the co-founder and CEO of Cosign, a third-party guarantor platform that expands properties’ renter pools, increases occupancy, and ultimately boosts NOI while broadening affordable housing access for renters.

According to data from CoStar, Houston's apartment market reflects a growing disconnect between record supply and apartment approvals. Metro vacancy sits at 12.5%, with roughly 21,000 of the nearly 88,000 apartments delivered since 2023 still sitting vacant. As lease-ups slow and competition intensifies, nearly two-thirds of apartment communities are offering concessions, including six to eight weeks of free rent in many supply-heavy submarkets, while rent growth remains negative for the first time in more than a decade. Rather than relying solely on deeper discounts to reduce vacancy rates, more operators are looking for ways to expand apartment approvals by qualifying renters who can afford the rent but fall just short of traditional credit score or screening requirements.

At Keener Management, that mismatch was showing up week after week. With 14 communities across the Houston MSA, management adopted Cosign as a cosigner alternative to solve exactly that problem. When renters fall just short of standard qualification criteria and have no cosigner to rely on, Cosign steps in as a qualified third-party guarantor and cosigner alternative, allowing Keener's Houston-area properties to increase apartment approvals while maintaining financial protections. As a lease guarantor, Cosign helps operators reduce vacancy rates by approving qualified renters who would otherwise be denied.

"At Keener Management, the challenge isn't attracting renters, it's finding qualified applicants without creating unnecessary friction," said Elizabeth Ortiz, property manager of Keener Management. "That's where Cosign, a third-party guarantor, has made a real difference. When prospective residents fall just short of our standard qualification criteria and don't have a traditional cosigner, Cosign gives us the confidence to approve applicants we might have otherwise declined. Since introducing Cosign as an option, we've been able to increase approved applications while providing a smoother leasing experience for both our team and our residents."

Founded by real estate owners and operators, Cosign's guarantor platform evaluates payment behavior and recency rather than relying solely on a credit score, helping owners increase apartment approvals and reduce vacancy rates without relying exclusively on concessions.

"Houston has more apartments than it's had in years, but that hasn't solved the approval problem," said Zach Schofel, co-founder and CEO of Cosign. "Owners are still saying no to renters who can afford the rent, simply because of a technicality. Cosign lets Keener and other operators say yes more often without adding risk."

For more information, visit www.rentwithcosign.com and follow on social media @rentwithcosign.

About Cosign

Cosign is a real estate technology company and lease guarantor service that bridges the gap between qualified renters and landlords. Founded by real estate professionals, Cosign's mission is to expand housing access through data-driven underwriting that considers payment behavior, not just credit scores. Active in more than 500,000 units across 3,000+ communities nationwide, Cosign is helping modern operators approve more qualified renters in both tight and oversupplied markets. For more information, visit www.rentwithcosign.com

SOURCE Cosign