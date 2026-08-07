Cosign Launches in Fargo as Rental Vacancies Continue to Climb

Third-Party Guarantor Platform Helps Increase Apartment Approvals in Fargo's Competitive Rental Market

FARGO, N.D., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosign, a third-party lease guarantor platform and cosigner alternative designed to expand renter access while protecting property owners, has launched in Fargo, one of North Dakota's fastest-growing cities and among the tightest rental markets in the Upper Midwest.

Zach Schofel is the co-founder and CEO of Cosign, a third-party guarantor platform that expands properties’ renter pools, increases occupancy, and ultimately boosts NOI while broadening affordable housing access for renters.

According to data from CoStar, Fargo's rental market is showing a growing disconnect between population growth and the ability to quickly fill new communities. While the metro continues to attract new residents, vacancy among 4- and 5-star properties has climbed to 9.3%, well above the overall market average of 6.4%, as two-thirds of the 603 units currently under construction are concentrated in the premium segment. With additional supply expected to push vacancy higher and rent growth moderating from its five-year average, operators are looking for ways to expand apartment approvals by reaching qualified renters who may fall just short of traditional income or credit score requirements. For newer communities competing for residents, converting more qualified applicants can help accelerate lease-up, reduce apartment vacancy rates and improve occupancy without relying solely on concessions or pricing adjustments.

At Enclave Property Management, that gap was showing up in leasing conversations every week. With 15 communities across the Fargo market, management adopted Cosign as a cosigner alternative to solve exactly that problem. When renters fall just short of standard qualification criteria and have no cosigner to rely on, Cosign steps in as a qualified third-party guarantor and cosigner alternative, allowing Fargo properties to increase apartment approvals while maintaining financial protections. As a lease guarantor, Cosign helps operators reduce vacancy rates by approving qualified renters who may otherwise be turned away due to traditional screening requirements.

"At Enclave Property Management, our goal is to create an exceptional leasing experience while maintaining high qualification standards," said Angie Wollan, director of operations at Enclave Property Management. "Cosign, as a third-party guarantor, has given us added flexibility when working with qualified applicants who may not meet every traditional screening requirement and don't have a cosigner. It allows us to confidently approve more prospective residents while keeping our leasing process efficient and resident-focused."

Founded by real estate owners and operators, Cosign built its underwriting model around payment behavior and recency rather than a single credit score snapshot, a distinction that matters most in markets like Fargo and across the broader Fargo-Moorhead MSA, where thin credit files are common among transplants and young professionals just starting out.

"Fargo is exactly the kind of market people overlook," said Zach Schofel, the co-founder and CEO of Cosign. "Low vacancy usually means owners can afford to be pickier, and that's when qualified renters start getting squeezed out over technicalities. Cosign gives operators like Enclave a way to keep saying yes without taking on more risk."

For more information, visit www.rentwithcosign.com and follow on social media @rentwithcosign.

About Cosign

Cosign is a real estate technology company and lease guarantor service that bridges the gap between qualified renters and landlords. Founded by real estate professionals, Cosign's mission is to expand housing access through data-driven underwriting that considers payment behavior, not just credit scores. Active in more than 500,000 units across 3,000+ communities nationwide, Cosign is helping modern operators approve more qualified renters in both tight and oversupplied markets. For more information, visit www.rentwithcosign.com

SOURCE Cosign