Cosmeceuticals Global Market to Reach $79.3 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.17%

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cosmeceuticals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cosmeceuticals market size reached US$ 49.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 79.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.17% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Cosmeceutical refers to topical cosmetic and pharmaceutical products enriched with biologically active ingredients to improve the quality of the skin. They are also highly effective in repairing damaged skin cells. Some of the commonly used cosmeceuticals include lip care, hair care, skincare and teeth whitening products, injectables and ointments. They are a rich source of antioxidants, retinol, vitamin B, C and E, alpha-lipoic acid, hyaluronic acid and polyphenols, which aid in cleansing, beautifying and cellular replenishment. These products also protect the skin from air pollution, exposure solar and ultraviolet radiation (UV) and reversing the signs of aging.



Cosmeceuticals Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of skin-related complications, such as hyperpigmentation, cellulite development, acne and pore inflammation, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the cosmeceuticals market. Furthermore, rising health consciousness and consumer preference for topical skincare products to heal wounds and repair skin damage caused by prolonged exposure to the sun is providing a thrust to the market growth.

There is a growing inclination among the masses to maintain a youthful appearance, thereby resulting in the widespread adoption of cosmeceutical products enriched with essential oils and extracts of superior quality. This, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market.



Various product innovations, such as the development of organic and natural cosmeceuticals, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Manufacturers are also creating moisturizers, sunscreens, wrinkles and acne reducers and nail care products with bio-active ingredients that have higher efficacy and long-lasting results. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with extensive research and development (R&D) to develop nanoparticles for skin treatment at a molecular level, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global cosmeceuticals market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, ingredient type and distribution channel.



Breakup by Product Type:

Skin Care

Anti-Aging

Anti-Acne

Sun Protection

Moisturizers

Others

Hair Care

Shampoos and Conditioners

Hair Colorants and Dyes

Others

Lip Care

Oral Care

Breakup by Ingredient Type:

Antioxidants

Sunscreens

Botanicals

Peptides and Proteins

Exfoliants

Moisturizers

Retinoids

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Cosmeceuticals market



6 Market Breakup by Product Type



7 Market Breakup by Ingredient Type



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Amway Corporation (Alticor)

Avon Products Inc. (Natura & Co.)

Beiersdorf AG (Maxingvest ag)

Croda International Plc

Estee Lauder Companies

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

L'Oreal S.A.

Procter & Gamble Company

Shiseido Company Limited

Unilever PLC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2tvlgs

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets